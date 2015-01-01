पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:बीएससी नर्सिंग में आरक्षित वर्ग को 5 % छूट, रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए नहीं खोला पोर्टल

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 दिन बाद भी आदेश का पालन नहीं

राज्य शासन ने आरक्षित वर्ग एसटी, एससी व ओबीसी की छात्राओं को बीएससी नर्सिंग में एडमिशन के लिए कट आफ मार्क्स में 5 फीसदी अंकों की छूट दी है। अब 12वीं में 40 फीसदी अंक वाले भी एडमिशन लेने के लिए पात्र होंगे। पहले डीएमई कार्यालय ने आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए 12वीं में 45 फीसदी अंक अनिवार्य कर दिया था। इसका छात्रों ने विरोध किया था। कट आफ कम करने के बावजूद रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए डीएमई का पोर्टल नहीं खोला गया है। जबकि आदेश जारी हुए 10 दिनों से ज्यादा हो गया है। कट आफ नहीं बढ़ाने से कई छात्राएं बीएससी नर्सिंग में एडमिशन से चूकने वाली थीं। छात्राओं व पालकों का विरोध काम आया और शासन को कट आफ बढ़ाना पड़ा। शासन के आदेश में स्पष्ट है कि 12वीं के फिजिक्स, केमेस्ट्री व बायोलॉजी में 40 फीसदी अंक होने पर छात्राएं एडमिशन के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगी। गौरतलब है कि कोरोना के कारण इस सत्र में व्यापमं से प्री नर्सिंग टेस्ट नहीं करवाया गया। शासन ने 12वीं के मेरिट के अनुसार एडमिशन देने का निर्णय लिया है। लेकिन डीएमई कार्यालय के कट आफ से विवाद हो रहा था। एडमिशन के लिए 7 अक्टूबर तक आवेदन मंगाया गया था। अब कट आफ बढ़ाने से आवेदन के लिए छात्राओं को अतिरिक्त समय दिया जाएगा, ताकि पात्र आवेदन कर सकें। प्रदेश में 8 सरकारी समेत 105 नर्सिंग कॉलेज है, जहां बीएससी नर्सिंग कोर्स संचालित किया जा रहा है। इन कॉलेजों में 5000 से ज्यादा सीटें हैं। हालांकि डीएमई कार्यालय ने आवंटन सूची जारी नहीं की है। कॉलेजों को आयुष विवि से संबद्धता नहीं मिलने के कारण मेरिट सूची जारी नहीं की जा सकी है। छग नर्सिंग काउंसिल ने भी किसी कॉलेज को मान्यता नहीं दी है। इस कारण मेरिट सूची जारी करने में देरी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें