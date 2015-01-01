पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीदी:99.07% किसानों का पंजीयन, बोगस रकबा घटने से बचेंगे 33 करोड़ 17 लाख रु., जांच में 88 सौ एकड़ घटा धान का रकबा

जांजगीर4 घंटे पहले
  • धान खरीदी से पहले रकबा घटाने के मामले में जिला चौथे नंबर पर

जिले में मंगलवार शाम सॉफ्टवेयर लॉक होने तक 99.07 प्रतिशत किसानों का पंजीयन हो चुका है। बीते साल की तुलना में कुल 14 हजार 986 किसानों ने ज्यादा पंजीयन कराया है। रकबा कम करने के मामले में जांजगीर प्रदेश में चौथे स्थान पर है। जिले में कुल 88 सौ एकड़ खरीफ सीजन में धान का रकबा कम हुआ है, इसलिए बोगस खरीदी नहीं होने से सरकार 33 करोड़ 17 लाख रुपए तक बचाएगी। विभाग के अनुसार कुल पंजीकृत किसानों की संख्या के अनुसार जिले में 81 लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदी का अनुमान है। किसान पंजीयन के लिए पहले 31 अक्टूबर तक समय तय किया गया था। इसके बाद किसानों की मांग पर इसकी मियाद पहले 10 और फिर 17 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी गई। मंगलवार शाम यह मियाद भी समाप्त हो गई, शाम 5 बजे तक जिन किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया है। सरकार उन्हीं का धान प्रति एकड़ 15 क्विंटल के हिसाब से खरीदेगी। बीते साल कुल 1 लाख 73 हजार 233 किसानों ने अपना पंजीयन कराया था। पंजीकृत किसानों का रकबा 2 लाख 19 हजार हेक्टेयर था, लेकिन इस बार कुल किसानों की संख्या अब तक 1 लाख 88 हजार 219 है। पंजीकृत किसानों का रकबा 2 लाख 16 हजार से ज्यादा है। बीते साल पंजीकृत किसानों के रकबा से 8 हजार 847 एकड़ (3538 हेक्टेयर) कम है। बीते साल 4198 किसानों का पंजीयन निरस्त हुए हैं। किसानों की कुल संख्या व पंजीकृत रकबा के अनुसारअफसर 81 लाख क्विं. धान खरीदी का अनुमान लगा रहे हैं।

रकबा घटाने के मामले में दंतेवाड़ा पहले नंबर पर
प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा रकबा कम करने वालों की सूची में दंतेवाड़ा जिला सबसे आगे हैं। यहां 3.12 प्रतिशत तक रकबा कम हुआ है, वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर कांकेर ने 1.96 प्रतिशत तो 1.57 प्रतिशत के साथ महासमुंद जिला तीसरे स्थान पर है। जांजगीर-चांपा जिले में 1.37 प्रतिशत रकबा कम हुआ है। यह जिला चौथे स्थान पर है।

इन क्षेत्रों के किसान पंजीयन से वंचित हुए
जिले में इस बार 32 समितियों में कुछेक किसान पंजीयन से वंचित रह गए हैं। शेष बचे किसानों का प्रतिशत 0.16 प्रतिशत रह है। इनमें मुख्य रूप से अमलडीहा, अमोदा, कैथा, कापन,किरारी डभरा, किरारी पामगढ़, तुलसी, नवागढ़ समेत अन्य समितियां शामिल है।

सबसे ज्यादा बोगस रकबा जांजगीर खरीदी केंद्र में
सबसे ज्यादा बोगस रकबा जांजगीर खरीदी केंद्र में मिला है। यहां 22.73 फीसदी रकबा कम हुआ है। दूसरे नंबर पर टिकरा व बंजर जमीन का धान बेचने वालों में अकलतरा और चांपा खरीदी केंद्र है। यहां इस साल पटवारियों द्वारा सत्यापन के बाद 14 प्रतिशत तक रकबा घटा है। सारागांव, जवालपुर, जर्वे, तुलसी में रकबा घटा है।

हमारा जिला चौथे नंबर पर
"जिले में कुछ स्थानों पर ऐसी जमीन थी, जिसमें धान की फसल नहीं लगाई जाती थी, लेकिन उस जमीन का भी पंजीयन धान बेचने के लिए होता था। ऐसी जमीनों को जांच के दौरान पंजीयन से हटा दिया गया है, जिसके कारण जिले में रकबा में कमी आई है। हमारा जिला रकबा कम करने वाले जिलों में चौथे नंबर पर है। ''
-विनय पटेल, सहायक भू अभिलेख अधिकारी, जांजगीर

