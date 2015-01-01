पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दुष्कर्म कर वीडियो वायरल करने वाला आरोपी गिरफ्तार

मालखरौदा8 घंटे पहले
  • एक साल से युवती को डरा कर बना रहा था संबंध

शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म और वीडियो बनाकर वायरल करने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने बड़े सीपत में धर दबोचा। पीड़िता की शिकायत पर पुलिस पिछले चार दिनों से आरोपी की पतासाजी कर रही थी। तभी मुखबिरों से सूचना मिली की आरोपी बड़े सीपत में अपने घर रह रहा है। तत्काल मालखरौदा पुलिस ने गांव में दबिश देकर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया और गुरूवार को रिमांड पर जेल दाखिल कर दिया है। मालखरौदा थाने में नाबालिग ने 15 नवंबर को बड़े सीपत निवासी नरेश कुमार साहू, पिता रामकुमार साहू ने सितंबर 2018 से जून 2019 तक शादी का झांसा देकर दुष्कर्म की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। शिकायत में यह भी बताया था कि नरेश आए दिन जबरन घर घुस कर मारपीट करने जान से मारने की धमकी देकर दुष्कर्म करता था। गर्भपात की दवा भी खिलाता था। इतना ही नहीं युवक ने अश्लील वीडियो बनाकर मोबाइल में भी वायरल कर दिया था। मामले में मालखरौदा थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी नरेश के विरूद्ध पाक्सो एक्ट व धारा 450,376 और 506 के तहत जुर्म दर्ज कर पतासाजी कर रही थी। लेकिन आरोपी को शिकायत की भनक लगने के बाद वह घर से फरार हो गया था।

