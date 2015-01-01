पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा:ऑनलाइन आवेदन मिलने पर 3 चरणों में मिलेगा प्रवेश

जांजगीर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएड काॅलेजों में काउंसलिंग व प्रवेश की प्रकिया का शेड्यूल 30 जनवरी तक करना होगा पूरा, तैयारी पूरी

राज्य के शासकीय और प्राइवेट कॉलेजों में बीएड करने वाले विद्यार्थियों की प्रवेश प्रकिया का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। तीन चरण में बीएड की सीटों पर प्रवेश होना है। पहले चरण के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की तारीख 26 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। आवेदन निर्धारित प्रपत्र में भरकर जमा करना होगा। तीन चरणों में होनी वाली इस काउंसलिंग और प्रवेश की प्रकिया का शेड्यूल 30 जनवरी 2021 तक पूरा करना होगा। इसके लिए कॉलेजों ने भी एडमिशन को लेकर अपनी तैयारी पूरी कर ली है।

चिप्स की वेबसाइट पर मिलेगी सभी जानकारी- राज्य में बीएड पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश को लेकर एससीईआरटी ने वेबसाइट पर सभी जानकारी अपलोड कर दी है। शुल्क और कॉलेज से लेकर सभी जानकारी चिप्स की साइट में जाकर भी स्टूडेंट्स हासिल कर सकते हैं। सीटों का आबंटन अर्हता परीक्षा स्नातक के प्राप्तांक के आधार पर मेरिट क्रम बनाकर किया जाएगा। मेरिट के आधार पर प्रवेश होगा।

जानिए जारी किए गए शेड्यूल के तीनों चरण
प्रथम चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 26 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 11 से 14 दिसंबर तक।
  • प्रथम चरण की आबंटन सूची: 15 दिसंबर को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 15 से 21 दिसंबर तक।
  • रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी : 22 दिसंबर को।

द्वितीय चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 23 से 28 दिसंबर तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 3 से 4 जनवरी तक।
  • द्वितीय चरण की आबंटन सूची: 5 जनवरी को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 5 से 11 जनवरी तक।
  • रिक्त सीटों की जानकारी : स्टूडेंट्स को 12 जनवरी को दी जाएगी।

तृतीय चरण

  • विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा करना: 14 जनवरी से 18 जनवरी तक।
  • दावा आपत्ति के लिए आबंटन सूची: 22 जनवरी से 23 जनवरी तक।
  • द्वितीय चरण की आबंटन सूची: 25 जनवरी को।
  • कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने की तारीख: 25 जनवरी से 20 जनवरी तक।

एससीईआरटी की साइट से डाउनलोड करें आवेदन
बीएड में प्रवेश लेने के इच्छुक छात्रों को एससीईआरटी की साइट पर जाकर निर्धारित प्रकिया शुल्क का भुगतान कर विकल्प फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा सीट, कॉलेज और सभी प्रकिया की जानकारी भी https //slcm.cgstate.gov.in/SCERTOnline/ पर मौजूद है। अभ्यर्थियों को आपत्ति के लिए भी हेल्प लाइन नंबर जारी किया गया।

