मौसम:दक्षिण पूर्व से आ रही हवा, इसलिए तापमान बढ़ा

जांजगीर11 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिनों से ठंड में आई कमी, कल से न्यूनतम तापमान में आ सकती है गिरावट

नवंबर माह के दूसरे सप्ताह की शुरुआत में ठंड का एहसास हो रहा था, लेकिन पिछले तीन दिनों में इसमें भी कमी आई है। बताया जा रहा है कि हवा इन दिनों दक्षिण पूर्व से आ रही है, जिसके कारण बादल छा रहे हैं यही वजह है कि तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। शनिवार को भी तापमान स्थिर रहेगा। इस वर्ष मानसून की विदाई देरी से हुई है, इसलिए ठंड पहले ही पहुंच गई थी। नवंबर की शुरूआत में ठंड का एहसास होने लगा था। न्यूनतम तापमान भी बहुत गिर गया था। लेकिन पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से दिन और रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। शुक्रवार को जांजगीर का अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री रहा तथा न्यूनतम तापमान 19 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार शनिवार को इसमें विशेष अंतर नहीं आएगा। शनिवार को भी मौसम ऐसा ही रह सकता है। दक्षिण- पूर्व से हवा चलने के कारण शुक्रवार को वातावरण में नमी 64 प्रतिशत दर्ज की गई वहीं हवा की गति 3 किमी प्रतिघंटा रही।

आज नमी में आएगी कमी, हवा चलेगी तेज
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एचपी चंद्रा के अनुसार शनिवार को नमी के प्रतिशत में कमी आएगी तथा हवा की गति तेज हो सकती है। शनिवार को नमी 52 प्रतिशत तथा हवा 10 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चलने की संभावना है।
कल से कुछ गिरेगा न्यूनतम तापमान
रविवार से हवा की दिशा बदलने पर मौसम में ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। इसमें भी अभी बहुत अधिक बदलाव की गुंजाइश नहीं है। रात के तापमान में ही गिरावट आएगी।

