प्रक्रिया का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप:खरीदी केन्द्र में दूसरे गांव के अभ्यर्थी की भर्ती का आरोप

जांजगीर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रक्रिया का नहीं हुआ पालन और रख लिए कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर

भोथिया और डोंगिया धान खरीदी केंद्रों में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर की भर्ती पर ग्रामीणों ने प्रक्रिया का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप लगाया है। इन दोनों खरीदी केंद्रों में दो ऑपरेटर की व्यवस्था की गई है, वहीं अधिकारियों का कहना है कि भर्ती नहीं की गई है, बल्कि अस्थायी प्रक्रिया के तहत धान खरीदी तक के लिए व्यवस्था बनाई गई है।

सेवा सहकारी समिति भोथिया से अलग कर के डोंगिया को अलग सहकारी समिति बनाई गई है। इस साल दोनों केंद्रों में खरीदी की जा रही है। सहकारी समिति भोथिया के अंतर्गत मलनी, सलनी व भोथिया के किसान तथा डोंगिया में सेंदुरस व डोंगिया के किसानों के धान बेचने की व्यवस्था है। भोथिया के लिए तो संचालक मंडल है, पर डोंगिया नई समिति है इसलिए संचालक मंडल का गठन नहीं हो पाया है।

अधिकारियों की टीम खरीदी कर रही है। धान खरीदी के लिए प्रभारियों की व्यवस्था दोनों केंद्रों में की तो कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर का पद रिक्त था। आनन फानन में अधिकारियों ने कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर की भर्ती कर ली है। सेवा सहकारी समिति डोंगिया में निर्मल कुमार बघेल डोमा वाले को भर्ती किया है।

समिति भोथिया में आपरेटर के लिए सुमित कुमार चंद्रा सारसडोल व बोरा प्रभारी के लिए उजीत सिदार भोथिया वाले को भर्ती किया गया है और चौकीदार के लिए संतोष सिदार भोथिया वाले को भर्ती किया गया है।

प्रक्रियाओं का पालन किए बगैर नहीं होगी भर्ती

रिक्त पदों की जानकारी सार्वजनिक करना जरूरी
पेपर मेें विज्ञापन निकालना अनिवार्य
दावा आपत्ति आमंत्रित करना जरूरी
निराकरण के बाद मेरिट लिस्ट निकालना
फिर पात्र व्यक्ति का चयन करना होता है। इन प्रक्रियाओं के बगैर किसी की नियुक्ति वैध नहीं हो सकती।

ग्रामीणों ने कर दी शिकायत

इन दोनों समितियों में हुई भर्ती का विरोध ग्रामीणों ने किया है। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत के अनुसार जिन कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को अभी काम पर रखा गया है। वे दाेनों ही उन गांवों के नहीं हैं जहां समिति है, जबकि प्राथमिकता स्थानीय व्यक्ति को देने का प्रावधान है।

भर्ती नहीं हुई बाद में करेंगे प्रक्रिया

दोनों केंद्रों में धान खरीदी के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। अधिकारियों ने डेली वेजेस पर काम के लिए रखा होगा। भर्ती की प्रक्रिया होती है, उस प्रक्रिया के तहत ही धान खरीदी के बाद भर्ती की जाएगी।''
सीएस जायसवाल, असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार, फर्म एंड सोसायटी

