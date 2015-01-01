पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:ओपीडी में जांच और भर्ती मरीजों का इलाज करने के साथ प्रशासनिक कामकाज भी देखेंगे अब: डॉ. भगत

जांजगीर11 घंटे पहले
  • एमडी मेडिसिन डॉ. अनिल जगत को बनाए गए जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन

अस्पताल आने वाले मरीजों का इलाज करना डॉक्टर का पहला कर्तव्य होता है। सरकार ने जो प्रशासनिक जिम्मेदारी दी है, उसका निर्वहन किया जाएगा। इस जिम्मेदारी के साथ ही ओपीडी और आईपीडी मेें मरीजों का इलाज भी करेंगे। उक्त बातें जिला अस्पताल के नए सिविल सर्जन डॉ.अनिल जगत ने कही। राज्य सरकार ने बुधवार की रात को आदेश जारी किया जिसमें एमडी मेडिसिन डॉ. जगत को जिला अस्पताल का नया सीएस बनाया गया है। प्रभारी सीएस व सीएमएचओ डॉ.एसआर बंजारे ने गुरुवार को उन्हें चार्ज दिया। डॉ. कुर्रे के सीएस पद से रिटायर होने के बाद सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसआर बंजारे को सीएस का प्रभार दिया गया था। इस बीच सरकार ने बिलासपुर के एक डॉक्टर का ट्रांसफर जिला अस्पताल के सीएस पद पर किया था, लेकिन उन्होंने ज्वाइन नहीं किया। बुधवार की रात राज्य सरकार ने आदेश जारी कर डॉ.जगत को सीएस बनाया। वे पिछले सात माह से कोविड में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे थे। वे भी कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए और हाल ही में कोविड मुक्त हुए हैं। उनकी ड्यूटी नान कोविड अस्पताल में लगाई गई थी।

समय पर पहुंचे अस्पताल और पहले मरीज देखे
डॉ.अनिल जगत सीएस बनने के बाद गुरुवार को अपने समय पर जिला अस्पताल पहुंच गए। वे ओपीडी में अपने चेंबर में बैठे। उन्होंने वहां मरीजों की जांच की। इसके बाद उन्हें प्रभार देने के लिए सीएमएचओ ने बुलाया और सीएस का चार्ज दिया। इसके बाद फिर वे इलाज करने के लिए ओपीडी चले गए। उन्होंने कहा कि व्यवस्था सुधारने की कोशिश की जाएगी।

