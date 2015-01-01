पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

छठ महापर्व:अलसुबह ही पहुंचे घाट पर बदली के कारण सूरज को अर्घ्य देने करना पड़ा थोड़ा इंतजार

जांजगीर- चाम्पा16 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घाटों पर नहीं बांटा गया छठ का महाप्रसाद, अर्घ्य देकर तोड़ा 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास

जिले में छठ महापर्व उल्लास से मनाया गया। शनिवार की सुबह भगवान भुवन भास्कर को छठ घाटों में अर्घ्य दिया गया। अल सुबह 5 बजे से पहले ही व्रती महिलाएं परिवार सहित घाटों में पहुंच गईं थी तो कुछ लोग देर तक भी पहुंचे। वहीं बादल हाेने के कारण सूर्योदय होने का इंतजार करना पड़ा। जांजगीर के रामप्रसाद तालाब किनारे बांस के बेरिकेड्स लगाकर विशेष व्यवस्था की गई थी। यहां घाट में केवल व्रती महिलाएं ही पहुंचीं। छठ पूजा अब केवल पूर्वांचल का ही नहीं बल्कि अपने प्रदेश के साथ ही जिले में भी उल्लास से मनाया जाने लगा है। यहां भी लंबे समय से बाहर से आकर लोग रहने लगे हैं जो परंपरागत रूप से इस पूजा को करते हैं। जांजगीर, चांपा, अकलतरा, बाराद्वार, सक्ती में भी छठ पूजा की जाती है। चांपा में हसदेव नदी में डोंगाघाट, केराझरिया व अन्य घाटों में शनिवार की सुबह उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत की पूर्णता की गई। इसी के साथ चार दिवसीय छठ पूजा और 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास पूरा हुआ। व्रतियों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण कर अपना उपवास तोड़ा।

रामप्रसाद और भीमा तालाब में छठ की पूजा
जांजगीर-नैला में रामप्रसाद तालाब के अलावा भीमा तालाब में भी छठ की पूजा की गई। इस महापर्व को यहां के ब्राह्मण समाज, मारवाड़ी समाज सहित कई अन्य समाजों के लोग भी मानने लगे हैं अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रती महिलाओं ने भुवन भास्कर को ठेकुवा का प्रसाद लगाया, लेकिन कोविड संक्रमण को देखते हुए यहां प्रसाद नहीं बांटा गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंगुलाम नबी आजाद का तंज- कांग्रेस के नेताओं को 5 स्टार कल्चर पसंद, इससे चुनाव नहीं जीते जा सकते - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें