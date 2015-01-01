पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:पिकअप की टक्कर से बाइक सवार एक बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत

अकलतरा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो लोगों को इलाज के लिए भेजा सिम्स बिलासपुर

अकलतरा से जांजगीर एनएच मार्ग पर जंगल गोदाम के पास दोपहर 3.30 बजे हादसा हो गया। इसमें तिलई (गढ़ोला) से हिर्री (मस्तूरी) जा रही बाइक क्र. सीजी 10 7709 को पिकअप क्र. सीजी 09 जेई 7427 के चालक ने ठोकर मार दी। हादसे में बाइक सवार हिर्री (मस्तूरी) निवासी 50 वर्षीय प्रहलाद साहू की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। बाइक चला रहे युवक गोवर्धन साहू एवं पीछे बैठे पीताम्बर साहू के सिर एवं पैर में गंभीर चोटें आईं हैं। दोनों को सिम्स रेफर किया गया है। बाइक को ठोकर मारने के बाद अनियंत्रित पिकअप खेत में जा गिरी। पुलिस के अनुसार ग्राम तिलई के गढ़ोला के पास प्रहलाद साहू, गोवर्धन साहू एवं पिताम्बर साहू दशगात्र के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए गए थे। गढ़ोला से वापस हिर्री (मस्तूरी) जाते समय जैसे ही बाइक जंगल गोदाम के पास एनएच पर पहुंची जांजगीर की ओर से आ रहे पिकअप वाहन के चालक ने लापरवाहीपूर्वक वाहन चलाते हुए बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। घटना की सूचना पुलिस थाना में मिलने पर पुलिस द्वारा घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण करने के बाद दुर्घटनाकारी पिकअप को जब्तकर थाना लाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें