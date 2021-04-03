पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:जनवरी 21 में प्रस्ताव बनाया और तीन महीने पहले अक्टूबर 2020 में दिखाई उस काम की स्वीकृति

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोसा में स्ट्रीट लाइट लगाने के नाम पर अजब धांधली, जांच अधिकारियों ने भी नहीं देखा कब हुई तकनीकी स्वीकृति

ग्राम पंचायत कोसा की गलियों में एलईडी लगाए बिना वेंडर को 7 लाख 95 हजार का भुगतान करने के मामले में अजब धांधली की गई है। जांच शुरू हुई तो सरपंच व सचिव ने खुद को बचाने के लिए जो रिकॉर्ड जांच अधिकारियों के सामने प्रस्तुत किए हैं, वही रिकॉर्ड अब उनके लिए मुसीबत व घोटाला में लीपापोती करने के प्रयास को रोकने का ब्रह्यास्त्र रिकॉर्ड बन गया है। जिन दो अधिकारियों को जांच की जिम्मेदारी दी गई थी उन अधिकारियों ने भी जांच की औपचारिकता निभाई और यह भी नहीं देखा कि पंचायत द्वारा जो रिकॉर्ड उन्हें दिए जा रहे हैं वह सही हैं भी या नहीं। ग्राम पंचायत कोसा में 15 वें वित्त की राशि से गांव की 17 गलियों में एलईडी लगाने के लिए 7 लाख 95 हजार रुपए खर्च कर दिए गए। दरअसल यहां लाइट लगाई ही नहीं गई और राहौद के अनंत इलेक्ट्रिकल्स को इतनी राशि का भुगतान कर दिया गया। इस घोटाले की शिकायत ग्रामीणों ने की तो सीईओ जनपद पंचायत पामगढ़ ने दो अधिकारियों टीएस पटेल व मुकेश गोस्वामी को जांच अधिकारी बना दिया। इन जांच अधिकारियों ने पंचायत जाकर मामले की जांच की। इन्होंने जांच में जाने से पहले सरपंच राधेश्याम सूर्यवंशी और सचिव कृष्ण कुमार अनंत को जांच के लिए निर्धारित तिथि में उपस्थित रहने के लिए नोटिस दिया। लेकिन जांच के दिन 16 जनवरी को सचिव कृष्ण कुमार अनंत जांच में नहीं पहुंचे। सरपंच राधेश्याम सूर्यवंशी ने लिखित बयान दिया।

गलती नं. 1: प्रस्ताव हुआ नहीं और 3 माह पहले दी प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति
सरकारी काम में नियम यह है कि जब भी कोई काम प्रस्तावित होता है, उसके बाद उस कार्य का एस्टीमेट बनाया जाता है। इसके बाद विभागीय अधिकारी इसकी तकनीकी स्वीकृति देते हैं। इसके बाद उस कार्य के लिए प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति जारी की जाती है, फिर वर्क ऑर्डर के बाद काम फिर मूल्यांकन होता है। इसके बाद ही भुगतान होता है, लेकिन 7 लाख 95 हजार की लाइट गलियों में लगाने के लिए पंचायत में प्रस्ताव 2 जनवरी 2021 को किया गया लेकिन इसके लिए पंचायत ने प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति तीन माह पहले 31 अक्टूबर को कर ली, जबकि ऐसा करना ही गलत है।

गलती नं. 2: बिना काम हुए भुगतान की जांच के बदले घर में रखी एलईडी लाइट्स का सत्यापन
दोनों अधिकारियों को बिना काम के 7 लाख 95 हजार रुपए के फर्जी भुगतान की जांच के लिए भेजा गया था। इन्होंने यह नहीं देखा कि आखिर बिना काम कराए फर्जी भुगतान कैसे हो गया, बल्कि उन्हें सरपंच ने बताया कि 318 में से 300 एलईडी की सप्लाई हो गई है। 18 आनी बाकी है। इसे ही उन्होंने सच मान लिया और फर्जी भुगतान मामले से क्लीन चीट देते हुए 300 एलईडी का मूल्यांकन किया और 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए रिकवरी के लिए लिख दिया।

गलती नं. 3: जांच अधिकारी का दावा डीएससी से हुआ भुगतान, पर वेंडर ने कैश की रसीद दी
पंचायत द्वारा काम पूरा हुए बिना ही पूरा भुगतान किया गया। जांच अधिकारी 16 जनवरी को गए। जांच अधिकारियों ने अपने प्रतिवेदन में दावा किया है कि उन्होंने जांच की तो वेंडर को डीएससी से ही पेमेंंट किया गया है। लेकिन जांच अधिकारियों ने जो दस्तावेज लगाए हैं, उसमें वेंडर द्वारा दिया हुआ बिल भी है। जिसमें उसने पूरा पैसा कैश में लेना स्वीकार किया है।

सीधी बात
टीएस पटेल, जांच अधिकारी
सवाल - कोसा पंचायत में एलईडी लगाने के मामले की जांच हो गई है क्या
- जांच हो गई है प्रतिवेदन भी जिपं सीईओ को दिया जा चुका है।
सवाल - जांच में क्या खामियां मिली
- जांच के दौरान लाइट तो लगे नहीं थे, लेकिन 300 एलईडी गांव में रखे हुए थे, 18 एलईडी व एंगल की सप्लाई नहीं होने के कारण लगे नहीं थे। उसकी 1 लाख 80 हजार की रिकवरी के लिए अनुशंसा की गई थी, अब वह लगवा चुका है।
सवाल - आप लोग तो काम हुए बिना भुगतान कैसे हुआ इसकी जांच करने गए थे तो मूल्यांकन कैसे कर दिए।
- जांच में यह पता चला है कि पूरा भुगतान सरपंच सचिवों ने अनंत इलेक्ट्रिकल्स को डीएससी के माध्यम से किया है, हमने पास बुक चेक की है।
सवाल - लेकिन आप लोगों की जांच रिपोर्ट में जो पेपर है उसमें वेंडर ने तो कैश रिसीव किया है।
- नहीं डीएससी से ही भुगतान हुआ होगा, उसने लिखने में गलती कर दी होगी।
सवाल - आप लोग जांच करने गए थे साहब कि लिखने में सही गलत देखने गए थे।
- रिकॉर्ड देखकर ही बता पाऊंगा।
सवाल - ये बताइए पहले प्रस्ताव होता है कि प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति
- पहले प्रस्ताव होगा इसके बाद एस्टीमेट फिर प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति होती है। यही नियम है
सवाल - लेकिन कोसा में तो 3 माह पहले प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति हो चुकी है
- नहीं, 2 जनवरी को प्रस्ताव हुआ है, 4 जनवरी को प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति दी गई है।

जांच अधिकारियों ने माना नहीं किया प्रक्रिया का पालन
मुकेश गोस्वामी और टीएस पटेल ने जांच के बाद जिपं को भेजे अपने प्रतिवेदन में यह बताया है कि 15 वें वित्त की राशि से 7.95 लाख का भुगतान डीएससी से अनंत इलेक्ट्रिकल्स को किया गया है। यह भी माना है कि कार्य कराने से पहले पंचायत में प्रस्ताव किया गया था। अफसरों ने माना कि प्रस्ताव के बाद एस्टीमेट बनाया जाता, फिर तकनीकी स्वीकृति और प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति दी जाती। सरपंच व सचिव ने प्रक्रिया का पालन नहीं किया।

