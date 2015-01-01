पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:जनपद में ग्रामीण और सचिव दोनों कर रहे प्रदर्शन

अकलतरा5 घंटे पहले
  • किरारी के ग्रामीणों ने संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह से की इलाही को सस्पेंड करने की मांग

किरारी में सचिव व ग्रामीणों के बीच हुई मारपीट का मामला थाना तक पहुंच ही गया है। दोनों पक्षों के खिलाफ एफआईआर हो चुकी है। इसके बाद भी विवाद थम नहीं रहा है। सचिवों ने ग्रामीणों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर 12 दिसंबर से धरना दे रहे है तो ग्रामीण भी पीछे नहीं हैं। उन्होंने भी कलेक्टर, एसपी से मिलकर आरोपी सचिव की गिरफ्तारी व सस्पेंशन की मांग शुरू कर दी है। बुधवार को संसदीय सचिव से भी सचिव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की गई, वहीं ग्रामीण भी अब आंदोलनकारी सचिवों के बाजू में ही जनपद के सामने धरना पर बैठ गए। संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह के दोपहर 2 बजे एनएच चौक तरौद में किरारी के उपसरपंच राजेन्द्र साहू, पंच एवं ग्रामीणों ने ज्ञापन सौंपकर पंचायत सचिव मो. इलाही कुरैशी को तत्काल निलंबित करने के साथ-साथ 38 लाख के भ्रष्टाचार में निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की गई। संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह के साथ एआईसीसी मैंबर मंजू सिंह, जनपद अध्यक्ष शिवानी सुशांत सिंह को ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि कांग्रेस नेता का करीबी होने से सचिव के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। संसदीय सचिव श्रीमती सिंह ने आश्वस्त किया कि सचिव नेता का करीबी हो तो भी कानूनी कार्रवाई तो होगी ही।

महिलाओं ने दिया धरना
ग्राम किरारी के उपसरपंच राजेन्द्र साहू, पंच अशोक कुमार कश्यप, जितेन्द्र कुमार कश्यप, फूल बाई, देवकुमारी, गिरजा बाई, लक्ष्मी बाई, कविता देवी सहित बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं जनपद पंचायत कार्यालय के सामने पहुंची। सचिव संघ द्वारा किये जा रहे धरना प्रदर्शन स्थल के बगल में ग्रामीणों ने दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक ग्रामवासियों द्वारा धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने सचिव को निलंबित करने के साथ निर्माण कार्यों व बैंक से आहरण पर तत्काल रोक लगाने की मांग की है।

