कार्रवाई:किसान, तत्कालीन पटवारी तथा आरआई के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

जांजगीर10 घंटे पहले
  • बाइपास रोड के पास दूसरों की जमीन पर मुआवजा लेने का मामला

खरौद बाइपास रोड में निकली दूसरों की जमीन को बताकर 55 लाख रुपए मुआवजा लेने वाले किसान तथा सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में हेराफेरी करने वाले तत्कालीन पटवारी व आरआई के खिलाफ शिवरीनारायण थाना में धाेखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। तुस्मा के पीड़ित किसानों गणेशराम, हीरालाल, नेकबाई ने एसपी को शिकायत में बताया था कि उनकी जमीन खरौद बाइपास रोड में है। उनकी इसी जमीन से लगे हुए उनके खेत के नीचे कन्हैया यादव की जमीन है। जिसे कन्हैया यादव ने पूर्व में पदस्थ पटवारी तोषराम पटेल व आरआई से सांठगांठ कर किसानों के जमीन के नक्शे में बदलाव किया और उनकी जमीन को अपने नाम बताकर अवैध रूप से किसानों के नाम से निकलने वाली मुआवजा राशि को अपने नाम पर निकलवा लिया है। शिकायत की जांच एएसपी मधुलिका सिंह ने की है। साथ ही राजस्व अधिकारी एसडीएम जांजगीर द्वारा भी इसकी जांच कराई गई, जिसमें जमीन के घोटाला की पुष्टि हुई। फर्जीवाड़ा की पुष्टि होने के बाद एसडीएम के निर्देश पर तुस्मा के कोटवार शिवकुमार चौहान द्वारा रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। टीआई मोतीलाल शर्मा ने बताया कि मामले में भाेगहापारा शिवरीनारायण निवासी कन्हैया यादव, तत्कालीन पटवारी तुस्मा तोषराम पटेल व तुस्मा के आरआई के खिलाफ धारा 420, 467, 4684, 34 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

