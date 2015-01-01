पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:शास्त्री, अंबेडकर व मिनीमाता चौक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे हुए गायब

अकलतरा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुरक्षा के लिए पूर्व थाना प्रभारी ने नगर के लोगों से मांगा था सहयोग

नगर की सुरक्षा के लिए पूर्व थाना प्रभारी ने नगर के लोगों को सीसी कैमरा चौक चौराहों में लगाने के लिए सहयोग मांगा था। लोगों ने आगे आकर इसमें सहयोग किया और लगभग डेढ़ साल पहले नगर के प्रमुख शास्त्री चौक, अंबेडकर चौक और मिनीमाता चौक में सीसी कैमरा लगवाए थे, लेकिन अब इन स्थानों से कैमरे गायब हो गए हैं, जिसके कारण शास्त्री चौक में हुई लूट की दो घटनाओं के फूटेज पुलिस को नहीं मिल पाए। पूर्व थाना प्रभारी परिवेश तिवारी द्वारा राइस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन एवं क्रशर उद्योग संघ के जन सहयोग से नगर के शास्त्री चौक, अम्बेडकर चौक एवं मिनीमाता चौक में जून 19 में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया था। उनके स्थानान्तरित होने के बाद चौक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरा का रखरखाव नहीं होने एवं देखरेख नहीं होने से शास्त्री चौक, अम्बेडकर चौक एवं मिनीमाता चौक में लगाये गये कैमरा गायब हो गये। नगर के शास्त्री चौक में लगातार उठाईगिरी की वारदातें होने के बाद फरार हो जा रहे हैं।

वृद्ध महिला के हाथ में बैग की लूट

शास्त्री चौक से 18 नवंबर को फल दुकान से फल ले रही वृद्ध महिला के हाथ में रखे हुए बैग को लुटकर बाइक में सवार तीन युवक अम्बेडकर चौक की ओर फरार हो गए थे। पुलिस द्वारा स्टेट बैंक में लगे हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरे को खंगालने के बाद शास्त्री चौक से अम्बेडकर चौक तक दुकानों में लगे हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरा को देखा, लेकिन दुकानों के बाहर लगे हुए सीसीटीवी कैमरा का रेंज बीच सड़क तक नहीं होने से पुलिस को सुराग नहीं मिला।

महिला से सोने की चेन और कंगन की लूट
नगर के शास्त्री चौक में 16 सितम्बर को सब्जी मार्केट से अपने घर वापस जा रही थाना रोड में निवासरत महिला लक्ष्मी श्रीवास्तव से शास्त्री चौक में दो युवकों द्वारा महिला के गले से सोने की चेन एवं हाथ में पहने हुए सोने के कंगन को लूटने के बाद युवक स्टेशन रोड की ओर फरार हो गये थे।

कहां गए कैमरे किसी को नहीं पता
नगर में लगातार लूट की वारदात होने के बाद भी पुलिस विभाग, जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं व्यवसायियों द्वारा शास्त्री चौक, अम्बेडकर चौक एवं मिनीमाता चौक में नये सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा के कोई भी इंतजाम नहीं किये जा रहे हैं। इन स्थानों पर लगाए गए कैमरे किसने निकाले व कहां रखे, कौन चुराकर ले गया। इसकी जानकारी किसी के पास नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें