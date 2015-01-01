पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:लक्ष्य के अनुसार समय में पूरा करें कोरोना सैंपल की जांच: कलेक्टर

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • टारगेट से पीछे चल रहे बीएमओ को लगाई फटकार
  • मेडिकल वेस्ट काे सुरक्षित नष्ट करने के दिए निर्देश

सोमवार को जिला कार्यालय में जिला स्तरीय कोविड -19 कोर कमेटी की बैठक में कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने कहा कि कोविड के संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए संक्रमित व्यक्तियों की पहचान शीघ्र करना जरूरी है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा सैंपल जांच के लिए जिलेवार लक्ष्य तय किया है। उसके अनुसार ही सैंपल लेने के लिए कहा गया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना जांच का लक्ष्य विकासखंडवार निर्धारित है। लक्ष्य के अनुसार सैंपल जांच पूरा करने के लिए खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया। उन्होंने रविवार 8 नवंबर को लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं करने वाले बीएमओ के प्रति गहरी नाराजगी व्यक्त की। उन्होंने सभी बीएमओ से कहा कि जांच टीम को रविवार छुट्‌टी के दिनों में भी लक्ष्य पूरा करने के लिए निर्देशित करें। कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ डॉ. एसआर बंजारे से कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देशानुसार मेडिकल वेस्ट का सुरक्षित निष्पादन सुनिश्चित करें। साथ ही कोविड केयर अस्पताल व सेंटर्स की स्वच्छता पर सतत निगरानी रखें। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आयोजित प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में जिले के चिकित्सकों को भी शामिल कराएं जिससे मरीजों का बेहतर इलाज और उपलब्ध संसाधनों का समुचित उपयोग सुनिश्चित हो सके। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा अभियान के लिए एक्शन प्लान तैयार कर लें, जिससे अधिक से अधिक व्यक्तियों की जांच एवं सैंपल कलेक्शन किया जा सके।

सोमवार को 33 मरीज हुए स्वस्थ, 1013 बेड खाली
कोविड अस्पताल और 10 कोविड केयर सेंटर में 1118 बेड की व्यवस्था की गई है, जिनमें से 105 मरीजों का इलाज किया जा रहा है और 1013 बेड रिक्त है। विभिन्न कोविड केयर सेंटर्स में समुचित इलाज के बाद 33 मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया।

