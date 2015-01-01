पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

टॉयलेट केे पानी की निकासी को लेकर विवाद:जांच हुई तो भवन का निर्माण निकला अवैध

सक्ती2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारी व नेता ने एक दूसरे के विरूद्ध थाने में दिया आवेदन

शौचालय के पानी निकासी को लेकर उत्पन्न हुआ विवाद बढ़ गया है, व्यापारी और नेता एक दूसरे की शिकायत करने थाना पहुंच गए। नेता ने व्यापारी के दो मंजिला मकान की शिकायत एसडीएम से की जिस पर राजस्व अमले की टीम ने स्थल निरीक्षण कर प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम को सौंपा है जिसमें यह पाया गया है कि उक्त निर्माण अवैध रूप से किया गया है। नगर के बुधवारी बाजार में शासकीय पशु चिकित्सालय संचालित है उसके पीछे खाली जगह है। मोहल्लेवासियों ने शौचालय से निकल रहे गंदे पानी तथा गंदगी की सफाई के संबंध में वार्ड पार्षद से शिकायत की थी जिस पर संज्ञान लेकर पार्षद ने अपने प्रतिनिधि को गंदा पानी छोड़ने वाले व्यापारी रवि बंसल को समझाइश देने भेजा था, ताकि वह सफाई व्यवस्था बनाये रखने में मदद करे, किंतु वाद विवाद हो गया। उसके बाद कपड़ा व्यापारी रवि बंसल तथा संजय अग्रवाल ने थाने में एक दूसरे के विरूद्ध शिकायत करते हुए आवेदन दिया है। संजय अग्रवाल ने व्यापारी का मकान बेजाकब्जा में होने तथा तीन मंजिला दुकान मे निजी कंपनी के मोबाइल टावर कंपनी को किराए पर देने की शिकायत एसडीएम से की थी।

जांच टीम को 578 वर्ग फीट पर मिला अवैध कब्जा
शिकायत के बाद एसडीएम ने नायब तहसीलदार शिवकुमार डनसेना तथा राजस्व निरीक्षक की टीम को मौका जांच के लिए भेजा। जांच के बाद दल ने जांच प्रतिवेदन एसडीएम को सौंप दिया है। जांच दल ने बताया है कि रवि बंसल ने मवेशी अस्पताल के अहाता किनारे 578 वर्गफीट अतिक्रमण कर पक्का दो मंजिला मकान बनाया हुआ है तथा छत के उपर टावर लगा होना पाया है। जांच दल ने यह भी पाया की अतिक्रमण के कारण आवागमन में भी राहगीरों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। प्रतिवेदन में यह भी बताया गया है कि गंदगी फैलाने की शिकायत भी सही पाई गई है।

जांच पूरी हो चुकी है
"शिकायत के बाद मौका में स्थल जांच के लिए गए थे। राजस्व निरीक्षकों ने जांच प्रतिवेदन बनाकर एसडीएम को सौंप दिया है।''
-शिवकुमार डनसेना , नायब तहसीलदार, सक्ती
अवैध निर्माण किया गया है
"जांच में अवैध निर्माण पाया गया है। मोबाइल टावर भी लगा हुआ है। प्रतिवेदन तैयार कर एसडीएम को दिया गया है।''
-गोविन्द राम अनंत, राजस्व निरीक्षक, सक्ती

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें