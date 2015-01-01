पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिसाल:दो बार कोविड से लड़कर फिर कोरोना मरीजों की कर रहे सेवा

जांजगीर11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन डॉक्टर्स हो चुके हैं काेराेना संक्रमित, हाई रिस्क फिर भी लौटने के बाद कर रहे हैं काम

जिला अस्पताल के तीन डॉक्टर अभी तक कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। एक डॉक्टर तो दोबारा इससे संघर्ष करने के बाद स्वस्थ हो गए हैं। इन डॉक्टर्स का सेवा भाव ऐसा है कि स्वस्थ होने के बाद वे फिर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की सेवा में लग गए हैं। डॉक्टर्स के लिए मरीजों की सेवा ही दिवाली है। दो डॉक्टर ड्यूटी में पहुंच गए हैं, एक डॉक्टर स्वस्थ होने के बाद अभी होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। वे भी कुछ दिन बाद हॉस्पिटल में ज्वाइनिंग ले लेंगे।

डॉ. आलोक मंगलम ने दूसरी बार हराया कोरोना को
जिला अस्पताल के एमडी डॉ. आलोक मंगलम कोरोना से संक्रमित होने वाले जिला अस्पताल के पहले डॉक्टर थे। मार्च में ये संक्रमित हुए थे। इलाज कराने के बाद ये स्वस्थ हो गए। लोगों को कोरोना के नाम से भी डर लगने लगा है, खासकर वे लोग जिन्हें कोरोना का सामना करना पड़ा और लंबे समय तक इलाज के लिए अस्पतालों में रहना पड़ा। ऐसे लोगों को ही इसकी पीड़ा का एहसास है, लेकिन दूसरी ओर डॉ. मंगलम स्वस्थ होने के बाद फिर से कोरोना संक्रमितों की सेवा में लग गए थे। इस दौरान फिर चार माह बाद ही वे फिर से कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए। दोबारा संक्रमित होने पर व्यक्ति का मनोबल कमजोर हो जाता है, वहीं शारीरिक रूप से तो परेशानी होती ही है। लेकिन दोबारा कोरोना को हराने के बाद फिर से डॉ. आलोक मंगलम कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा में जुट गए हैं।

त्याेहार में लापरवाही पर अलर्ट रहने का निर्देश
डॉ. अनिल जगत के अनुसार त्याेहार के सीजन में लापरवाही बढ़ गई है। इन दिनों न तो सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन किया जा रहा है न ही खान पान में सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। इस त्याेहार के बाद पॉजिटिव मरीजों के बढ़ने की आशंका है। इसके लिए स्टेट से भी चेतावनी व निर्देश मिले हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि दिवाली के दो दिन पहले से अगले तीन दिनों तक टेस्ट कराने वालों की संख्या और संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना है, इसके मद्देनजर व्यवस्था बनाने के निर्देश मिले हैं।
त्याेहार के दौरान नियमित रिपोर्ट लेंगे डॉक्टर
कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने ने कहा कि होमआइसोलेशन की अनुमति वाले मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी नियमित रूप से लेते रहें। त्यौहार के दौरान पटाखों की ध्वनि और वायु प्रदूषण के कारण मरीजों के स्वास्थ पर विपरीत प्रभाव पड़ने की आशंका है। मरीजों के ऑक्सीजन लेवल की जानकारी अवश्य लें। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग और सैंपलिंग के लिए जिला स्तर पर टीम गठित की जा रही है। जिसके माध्यम से कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग और सैंपलिंग पर निगरानी रखी जाएगी।

डॉ. अनिल जगत भी लौटे अभी नॉन कोविड में
एमडी डॉ. अनिल जगत सात माह तक कोविड मरीजों की सेवा करने के बाद से पिछले माह कोरोना से संक्रमित हो गए थे। वे भी स्वस्थ होकर लौट आए हैं। फिलहाल वे नॉन कोविड अस्पताल में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। पांच दिनों पूर्व ही उन्होंने ड्यूटी ज्वाइन की है। यहां सात दिन ड्यूटी करने के बाद उनकी ड्यूटी कोविड अस्पताल में लगाई जाएगी। फिलहाल वे नानकोविड में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं, इसलिए घर में हैं, इसी वजह से 8 माह बाद वे कोई त्यौहार अपने घर परिवार के साथ मना सकेंगे। कोविड में ड्यूटी शुरू होते ही फिर एक बार वे घर परिवार से दूर हो जाएंगे।

अब रोस्टर में लगेगी ड्यूटी
डॉ. अनिल जगत ने बताया कि अब रोस्टर पद्धति से डॉक्टर्स की ड्यूटी लगाई जा रही है। अभी डॉ. मंगलम की कोविड ड्यूटी 14 दिनों के लिए लगाई गई है। इसके बाद उन्हें सात दिनों का रेस्ट दिया जाएगा फिर 7 दिन वे नान कोविड अस्पताल में ड्यूटी करेंगे।
जूनियर डॉ. भी संक्रमित
जिला अस्पताल के दोनों सीनियर्स डॉक्टर के संक्रमित होने के बाद जूनियर डॉक्टर्स प्रभात पांडेय, सूरज साहू की ड्यूटी कोविड अस्पताल में लगाई थी। डॉ. प्रभात पांडेय भी पिछले माह 15 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए थे। उनका भी इलाज अब हो चुका है।

कोविड अब तक जिले में एक नजर में

  • 13165 टोटल टेस्ट
  • 4668 अब तक डिस्चार्ज
  • 7340 होम आइसोलेशन कर चुके पूरा
  • 12008 अब तक हुए स्वस्थ
  • 1024 अब एक्टिव
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें