पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:खोखसा क्रासिंग पर धूल के कारण 5 मीटर भी देख पाना मुश्किल

जांजगीर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जांजगीर-चांपा के बीच खोखसा रेलवे क्रासिंग आरओबी की सर्विस रोड पर कभी भी बड़ा हादसा हो सकता है। भारी वाहनों के आवाजाही के के कारण सड़क पर धूल उड़ने से विजिबिलिटी पांच मीटर तक नहीं रहती है। ऐसे में बाइक सवार गड्‌ढों पर अनियंत्रित भारी वाहनों की चपेट में आ सकते हैं। रविवार को सड़क पर भारी वाहनों के गुजरने के बाद सड़क पर बाइक सवार एक तरफ खड़े हो गए। जिसकी तस्वीर भास्कर की टीम ने अपने कैमरे में कैद किया है।

एनजीटी के निर्देशों का नहीं कर रहे पालन
रेलवे क्रासिंग पर आरओबी निर्माण करने वाली निर्माण एजेंसी रेलवे और सेतु निर्माण विभाग के जिम्मेदार अफसर एनजीटी के निर्देशों का भी पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। एनजीटी ने वायु प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए बड़े निर्माण कार्यों के दौरान सड़क पर नियमित पानी छिड़काव के निर्देश दिए हैं। ताकि आसपास रहने व ऐसी सड़कों से होकर गुजरने वालों को किसी तरह की असुविधा न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें