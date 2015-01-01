पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:शनिवार व अमावस्या की जुगलबंदी से आर्थिक समृद्धि के योग में आज मनेगी दीवाली

जांजगीर8 घंटे पहले
  • बुधादित्य योग पर मनाया धनतेरस, प्रदोष काल में शुभ मुहूर्त 2 घंटे 39 मिनट

इस बार 14 नवंबर शनिवार को दिवाली है और उस दिन स्वग्रही शनि आर्थिक समृद्धि दिलाने वाले ग्रह गुरु के साथ जुगलबंदी करता रहेगा। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक 499 साल बाद ग्रहों का ऐसा दुर्लभ योग इस दीवाली पर बन रहा है। इस बार दीवाली पर धन-धान्य से खजाना भरने और आर्थिक समृद्धि दिलाने वाले ग्रहों की दशा अनुकूल रहने से दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने वाले ग्रह गुरु और शनि हैं। ऐसे में इस वर्ष दीपावली पर धन संबंधी कार्यों में बड़ी उपलब्धि मिल सकती है। क्योंकि ये दोनों ग्रह इस बार दीवाली पर अपनी राशि में मौजूद रहेंगे। अमावस्या तिथि पर दीपावली में गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु में और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेंगे। वहीं, शुक्र कन्या राशि में नीच का रहेगा। इन तीनों ग्रहों का यह दुर्लभ योग इससे पहले वर्ष 1521 में 9 नवंबर को आया था। इसी दिन उस वर्ष दीपोत्सव मनाया गया था। गुरु और शनि ग्रह आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने वाले माने जाते हैं। इसलिए इस बार की दीवाली पर महालक्ष्मी की पूजा से सुख-समृद्धि और धन-धान्य की प्राप्ति के योग हैं।

लक्ष्मी पूजा का मुहूर्त

  • शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक है।
  • प्रदोष काल मुहूर्त शाम 5:27 मिनट से लेकर रात 8 बजकर 6 मिनट तक रहेगा। वृषभ काल मुहूर्त शाम 5 बजकर 30 मिनट से लेकर शाम 7 बजकर 25 मिनट तक है।

रात में इन मुहूर्तों में कर सकते हैं पूजा

  • निशिथकाल मुहूर्त रात्रि 11:39 से 12:32 तक।
  • सिंह काल मुहूर्त्त: रात्रि 12:01 से 2:19 तक।

दीवाली में विशेष हनुमत दर्शन महायोग
दक्षिण मुखी हनुमान मंदिर के पुजारी पं किरण कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि काशीविश्वनाथ पंचांग मतानुसार 13 नवम्बर शुक्रवार शाम 6ः40 से चतुदर्शी तिथि प्रारंभ होकर 14 नवम्बर शनिवार 2बजकर 19 मिनट तक है। इसके बाद अमावस्या प्रारंभ हो जायेगी। शनिवार प्रातःकाल चतुदर्शी तिथि होने से दीपावली के दिवस हनुमान जी का विशेष हनुमत दर्शन महायोग है। हनुमान जी को लौंगयुक्त सरसों तेल का दीपक दान करें और प्रातःकाल हनुमान जी का अवश्य दर्शन करें। मंदिर में शाम को 6ः30 बजे हनुमानजी का सिन्दुराभिषेक किया जाएगा तथा रात 7 बजे महाआरती होगी 8 बजे से सामूहिक सुन्दर काण्ड का पाठ किया जाएगा।

बुधादित्य योग में मनाया धनतेरस, लोगों ने की खरीदारी
13 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी उदयकाल में थी, इसलिए तेरस पूजा और खरीदारी के लिए बेहतर दिन था। साथ ही पर्वकालीन त्रयोदशी, शुक्रवार दिन चित्रा, स्वाति नक्षत्र का संयोग, प्रीति और आयुष्मान योग एवं बुधादित्य योग होने के कारण इसे खरीदारी के लिए भी श्रेष्ठ माना गया। इसलिए लोगों ने खूब खरीदी की।

