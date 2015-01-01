पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब ने छीन ली एक और जिंदगी:नशे में 150 फीट ऊंचे टावर पर चढ़ा, दोस्त बचाने पहुंचा तो नीचे लगा दी छलांग, मौत

पामगढ़5 घंटे पहले
टावर पर खड़े प्रकाश को समझाता दोस्त श्रीपाल।
  • पामगढ़ की पुरानी बस्ती के युवक ने कर ली खुदकुशी

बुधवार को नशे में एक युवक प्रकाश घर के पास मोबाइल टॉवर के ऊपर चढ़ गया। वहां से वह कभी पैसे की बात कहता तो कभी किसी औरत को गाली दे रहा था। उसकी हरकत से घर के साथ दूसरे लोग भी डर गए। नीचे से थाना प्रभारी व अन्य लोग उसे उतारने के लिए तरह तरह के प्रयास व प्रलोभन देते रहे। इसी बीच उसका एक दोस्त श्रीपाल को बचाने के लिए किसी तरह टॉवर पर चढ़ा, लेकिन उसके पकड़ने से पहले ही प्रकाश ने टॉवर के ऊपर से छलांग लगा दी। उसे गंभीर अवस्था में अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार पामगढ़ के पुरानी बस्ती में प्रकाश उर्फ पप्पू (22 वर्ष) रहता था। घर के पास ही मोबाइल का टॉवर है। दोपहर 2.30 बजे नशे में मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया। आसपास के लोगों ने परिजन और थाने को सूचना दी। थाना प्रभारी केपी टंडन भी मौके पर पहुंचे। डेढ़ सौ फीट ऊपर टावर में चढ़ा युवक कभी पैसे की बात तो कभी किसी महिला या युवती का नाम लेकर चिल्लाने लगता था।

समझाने के सारे प्रयास हुए असफल
प्रकाश को बचाने के लिए उसका मित्र श्रीपाल किसी तरह टॉवर पर चढ़ गया था। वह बमुश्किल 5 फीट ही दूर था। नीचे की लाइन में वह खड़ा था और ऊपर प्रकाश था। श्रीपाल भी लगातार उसे समझाने का प्रयास करते हुए आगे बढ़ रहा था, लेकिन वह उसे बचा नहीं सका।

जीन भी हो सकता है आत्महत्या का कारण
"बार-बार मिलने वाली नाकामी या जिंदगी की परेशानी से ऊबकर निराशा में डूबा व्यक्ति अक्सर आत्महत्या की ओर प्रेरित होता है, पर इसके लिए जीन भी जिम्मेदार होता है। यह लक्षण अनुवांशिक होता है और परिवार या खानदान से यह प्रवृति चलती है। अगर खानदान में किसी ने कभी आत्महत्या की हो तो ऐसे परिवार के लोग हाई रिस्क में होते हैं। ऐसे परिवार में कोई सदस्य अगर स्ट्रेस से गुजर रहा है तो उसका तुरंत इलाज कराना चाहिए।''
-डॉ. राजेश अजगल्ले, मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ

कर्ज का मामला नहीं है
"अभी तक प्रारंभिक जांच में कर्ज का मामला नहीं आया है। पहले से ही सक्षम घर के हैं, अभी भी पांच एकड़ जमीन इनके नाम पर है। युवक शराब पीने का आदी था, जुआ भी खेलने की जानकारी मिली है। इससे पहले भी उसके घर से इसके भाई, पिता व दादा द्वारा ऐसे ही आत्महत्या की जा चुकी है।''
-केपी टंडन, थाना प्रभारी, पामगढ़

