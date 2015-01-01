पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:नशे में बेटे ने बल्ली मार कर ले ली मां की जान, खाने की बात पर हुआ था मामूली विवाद

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • सोंठी के बावाडेरा में मंगलवार की दोपहर हुई घटना

मंगलवार की दोपहर मां और बेटे में विवाद हो गया। नशे में चूर बेटे ने मां को मारने की कोशिश की तो वह अपनी जान बचाने के लिए भागी ओर पड़ोसी के घर घुस गई, लेकिन बेटा बल्ली लेकर वहां भी पहुंच गया और अपनी मां के चेहरे और सिर पर वार कर दिए, जिससे मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटे को हिरासत में लिया है। घटना बम्हनीडीह थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम सोंठी के बावाडेरा की है। टीआई आरके तोड़े के अनुसार सोंठी के बावाडेरा में नदी किनारे महिला शारदा बाई गोस्वामी बेवा सम्मेलाल गोस्वामी अपने दो बेटे और बुजुर्ग सास ससुर के साथ रहती है। उसका बेटा विक्रम शराब पीने का आदी है। टीआई के अनुसार शारदा भी शराब पीती थी। मंगलवार की सुबह विक्रम ने शराब पी ली थी। दोपहर में विक्रम घर पहुंचा तो खाना खाने के नाम पर दोनों के बीच मामूली विवाद हो गया। इस दौरान बात इतनी बढ़ी कि विक्रम आवेश में आ गया और अपनी मां को ही मारने की कोशिश करने लगा। अपने बेटे का गुस्सा देखकर शारदा गोस्वामी खुद को बचाने के लिए अपने घर से भागी और पड़ोसी के घर चली गई। पीछे पीछे उसका बेटा भी अपने हाथ में लकड़ी लेकर पहुंच गया और अपनी मां के चेहरे व सिर पर वार कर दिया। जिससे महिला वहीं गिर गई और खून बहने लगा। मौके पर ही महिला की मौत हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी बेटे को हिरासत में ले लिया है। आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

