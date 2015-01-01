पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:नशे में बेटे ने शराबी बाप की कर दी हत्या, ईंट से सिर पर किया वार

मुलमुला13 घंटे पहले
  • दो महीने पहले मां की हुई थी मौत

करूमहु में नशे में नाबालिग बेटे ने पिता की हत्या कर दी। ईंट से पिता के सिर पर वार करने के बाद नाबालिग बेटा वहीं पर बैठा रहा। नाबालिग के मां की मौत दो माह पहले हो चुकी है मुलमुला थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम करूमहु में उत्तरा केंवट परिवार के साथ रहता था। उसे शराब पीने की लत थी। शराब पीकर वह लोगों से विवाद करता रहता था। उसकी पत्नी की दो माह पहले ही मौत हो हुई थी। उसका एक 15 साल का बेटा है, वह नशे का आदी था। मां की मौत के बाद किशोर और आजाद हो गया। नशे में दोनों बाप बेटे के बीच विवाद हाेता था। शुक्रवार की रात को भी उत्तम का अपने बेटे के साथ विवाद हो गया। विवाद के बाद बेटे ने ही उसके सिर पर ईंट से वारकर दिया। अधिक खून बहने से पिता की मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मृतक के बड़े भाई संतोष केंवट को तब हुई जब उत्तरा केंवट के घर से नाली में खून बहते हुए बाहर अाया। रात 10:15 बजे वह अपने परिवार के लोगों के साथ कमरे में गया तो उत्तरा जमीन पर पड़ा था।

फोरेंसिक टीम व डॉग स्क्वायड पहुंचा मौके पर
हत्या की सूचना पर पहले मुलमुला पुलिस की टीम पहुंची। बिलासपुर से फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट विश्वास, प्रवीण सोनी फिंगर प्रिंट एक्सपर्ट विद्या जौहर, टीआई साहू की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। मौका मुआयना किया गया। ईंट काे जब्त कर फिंगर प्रिंट आदि लिए गए। एसडीओपी दिनेश्वरी नंद और एएसपी मधुलिका सिंह भी पहुंची।

आरोपी ने पहले पुलिस को गलत जानकारी दी
पिता की हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी किशोर मौके पर ही बैठा रहा। जब उसके घरवालों को पता चला तो उन्हें भी बरगलाने लगा। एएसपी मधुलिका सिंह ने बताया कि नाबालिग पिता की हत्या करने के बाद बरगला रहा था। पहले उसने पड़ोसी पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया। इसके बाद वह टाल मटोल करने लगा, लेकिन परिस्थितिजन्य साक्ष्य के कारण पुलिस का प्रेशर किशोर पर पड़ा तो उसने अपराध करना स्वीकार कर लिया।

