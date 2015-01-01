पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:घरेलू विवाद में शराबी पति ने टांगी से पत्नी को मार डाला

शिवरीनारायण/राहौद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवाद के कारण आरोपी के दाेनों बच्चे रहते थे नाना के घर

आदतन शराबी युवक ने गुरूवार की आधी रात के बाद सो रही अपनी पत्नी के गले में टांगी से वार कर उसकी हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद आरोपी उसी जगह पर बैठा रहा। बाद में पुलिस को सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मामला शिवरीनारायण थाना क्षेत्र के नगर पंचायत राहौद का है। टीआई मोतीलाल शर्मा के अनुसार नगर पंचायत राहौद के वार्ड नंबर 12 में किराए के घर में जमुना यादव अपने परिवार के साथ रहती थी। उसकी शादी कसडोल थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम बोरसी के लखन यादव से करीब दस साल पहले हुई थी। लखन अपने गांव को छोड़कर ससुराल राहौद आ गया था। दोनों के एक बेटा और एक बेटी है। जमुना और लखन किराए में रहते थे। तालाब के दूसरी ओर लखन का ससुराल था। पुलिस के अनुसार लखन शराब पीने का आदी था। काम भी कुछ नहीं करता था। उसकी पत्नी जमुना बाई नगर के कुछ घरों में बर्तन साफ करने व झाड़ू पोंछा का काम करती थी। अक्सर शराब के नशे में लखन अपनी पत्नी जमुना से विवाद करता था। गुरूवार की रात भी लखन ने जमुना से पैसे मांगे। इसी बात पर दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ। बताया जा रहा है कि जमुना ने पैसे नहीं होने पर कहां से देने की बात कही। इसी से लखन नाराज हो गया और रात में जब वह सो गई तो करीब 2:30 बजे लखन ने जमुना के गले में टांगी से वार कर दिया। जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर टीआई सदलबल मौके पर पहुंचे और आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

मां बाप के लड़ाई से दोनों बच्चे रहते थे परेशान
टीआई एमएल शर्मा के अनुसार दोनों पति पत्नी के बीच अक्सर विवाद होता था। जिससे उसके दोनों बच्चे भी परेशान रहते थे। इसी कारण दोनों बच्चे अपने नाना के घर ही रहने लगे थे। घटना दिनांक की रात को भी दोनों बच्चे अपने नाना के घर ही सोए थे।

