तबादला:जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश श्रीवास्तव का दुर्ग ट्रांसफर

जांजगीर6 घंटे पहले
जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश राजेश श्रीवास्तव का ट्रांसफर दुर्ग कर दिया गया है। उन्‍होंने 4 नवंबर 2016 को पदभार ग्रहण किया गया था। अपने चार साल के कार्यकाल में उन्होंने जिले के विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण को 2017 व 2019 में दो बार उत्कृष्ठ प्राधिकरण के रूप में सम्मान दिलाया। उन्होंने जिले में न्यायालयीन अधिकारी, कर्मचारियों के लिए आवास की व्यवस्था कराने में भी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, जांजगीर-चांपा राज्य का एक ऐसा जिला है, जहां सम्पूर्ण राज्य राज्य में यहीं सबसे अधिक 8 बाह्य न्यायालय हैं। डीजे राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद न्यायालय में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों के निवास की समस्या काेे हल करने से न केवल भूमि आबंटित करवाया, बल्कि उच्च न्यायालय स पत्र-व्यवहार कर कर्मचारियों के निवास की समस्या को दूर की। अभी तक सक्ती, पामगढ, अकलतरा और जैजैपुर तहसील न्यायालयों के कर्मचारियों के लिए स्टॉफ-क्वार्टर का निर्माण कराया।

