पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभियान:किसानों ने किया 15 हजार 17 क्विंटल पैरादान

जांजगीर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डभरा ब्लॉक में सबसे अधिक 2 हजार 995 और पामगढ़ ब्लॉक में 2 हजार 380 क्विंटल चारादान

जिले में पैरादान अभियान को किसानों का अच्छा रिस्पांस मिला। जिले में 15 हजार 17 क्विंटल पैरा जिले के गौठानों में दान में मिले। जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष यनीता यशवंत चंद्रा के ब्लॉक डभरा में सबसे अधिक 2995 क्विंटल पैरादान किया गया जो एक ब्लॉक में सर्वाधिक है तो जिपं उपाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के ब्लॉक पामगढ़ दूसरे नंबर पर है। इस ब्लॉक के किसानों ने 2380 क्विंटल पैरा दान किया है। कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार द्वारा लोगों को पैरादान करने के लिए लगातार प्रेरित किया गया। इसके लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए जिला पंचायत के सीईओ तीर्थराज अग्रवाल द्वारा भी सभी जनपदों व ग्राम पंचायतों में लोगों से आग्रह करते हुए पैरा दान के महत्व को समझाया गया और जिसका असर भी दिखा। लोग पैरादान करने के लिए स्वयं ही आगे आए। आज पैरादान दिवस के अवसर पर जिले के किसानों ने अपने मवेशियों के लिए पैरादान किया। यह पैरा गांव के मवेशियों के लिए सूखे के मौसम उपयोग किया जाएगा। किसानों से अपील की गई है कि वे धान कटाई के बाद खेतों मे पैरा नहीं जलाएंगे, जिससे पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा होगी।

किस ब्लॉक में कितना पैरा हुआ दान
जिला पंचायत से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार विकासखंड अकलतरा में 1448 क्विंटल, बलौदा में 1106 क्विंटल, बम्हनीडीह में 2330 क्विंटल, डभरा में 2995 क्विंटल, जैजैपुर में 1138 क्विंटल, मालखरौदा में 1291 क्विंटल, नवागढ़ में 1305 क्विंटल, पामगढ़ में 2380 क्विंटल और सक्ती में 1032 क्विंटल पैरादान किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें