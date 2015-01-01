पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:मालखरौदा और जैजैपुर के किसानों को पहले मिलेगी खुद के बारदाने में धान बेचने की सुविधा

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने भले ही निर्णय लिया हो लेकिन जिले के सभी किसान स्वयं के बारदाने में नहीं बेच सकेंगे धान

सरकार ने बारदाना की कमी को देखते हुए अब किसानों के बारदाना में ही धान लेने का निर्णय लिया है, लेकिन यह निर्णय जिले के सभी किसानों के लिए लागू नहीं होगा। यानि हर किसान अपने जूट बारदाना में धान बेच सकेंगे ऐसा नहीं होगा। बल्कि अभी जिले के पहुंच विहीन खरीदी केंद्रों की लिस्टिंग की जा रही है कि कहां कहां बारदाना का संकट अधिक हो सकता है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार डभरा, मालखरौदा, जैजैपुर क्षेत्र के किसानों को पहले यह सुविधा मिलेगी। इन क्षेत्रों में भी खरीदी केंद्रों को भी चिह्नांकित किया जा सकता है, ऐसी स्थिति में चिह्नांकित समितियों में ही किसान अपने बारदाना में धान बेच सकेंगे। प्रदेश में धान खरीदी के लिए 50:50 का रेश्यो रखा गया है। यानि 50 प्रतिशत खरीदी जूट के नए बारदाने में करना है, जिसमें जूट के अलावा प्लास्टिक बोरियां भी शामिल है, वहीं 50 प्रतिशत खरीदी मिलर्स द्वारा दिए गए पुराने बारदाने में ही करना है। यह रेश्यो पूरा नहीं होने पर खरीदी का सॉफ्टवेयर भी एक्सेप्ट नहीं करता है। जिले में दो करोड़ बारदाने की जरूरत है, सरकार द्वारा नए बारदाने पहले 65 लाख भेजे गए थे। मंगलवार को 14 लाख 30 हजार बारदाने और पहुंचे। 79 लाख 30 हजार बारदाने आ गए हैं। वहीं 12000 प्लास्टिक बोरियों की जगह में 2000 प्लास्टिक बोरियां आई है। लेकिन मिलर्स द्वारा बारदाना देने में विलंब हो रहा है। सूत्रों के अनुसार पिछले साल की खरीदी में से उठाए गए धान का बारदाना ही मिलर्स को वापस करना होता है। ऑन रिकॉर्ड यह दिखता है कि किस मिलर्स से कितना बारदाना लेना है क्योंकि उसे कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए धान दिया गया होता है। तो 2.5 बारदाना में मिलर्स चावल देता है तो एक बारदाना उसे वापस करने का प्रावधान है।

इधर कुछ तो राहत... 22 वेगन में पहुंचे 2 हजार 860 गठान बारदाने, सक्ती और डभरा के लिए भेजे गए
रेलवे रैक पाइंट में पश्चिम बंगाल के बलनी से खाली बारदाने की 22 वेगन बुधवार को पहुंची। 22 वेगन में 2 हजार 860 गड्ढे में 14 लाख 30 हजार खाली बारदाने आए हैं। इससे जिले के खरीदी केंद्रों में परेशान हो रहे किसानों को राहत मिलेगी। रैक पाइंट से सक्ती, डभरा, जांजगीर एवं जिले के अन्य स्थानों में धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में बारदाना भेजा गया। शासकीय धान संग्रहण केन्द्र अमरताल के प्रभारी दिलीप राठौर ने बताया कि रेल्वे के रैक पाइंट में बुधवार को पश्चिम बंगाल से 22 वेगन में 2860 गड्ढे खाली बारदाना पहुंचा। दो दिनों बाद खाली बारदानों की रैक पुनः आने पर जिले के अन्य धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में बारदाना भिजवाया गया। वहीं 12 हजार प्लास्टिक बोरियों की जगह में 2 हजार प्लास्टिक बोरियां ही आई है।

विभाग द्वारा मॉनिटरिंग नहीं करने से आ रही परेशानी
दरअसल मार्च से ही यह तय माना जा रहा था कि लॉकडाउन के कारण जूट के बारदाना में दिक्कत होगी, क्योंकि जूट का बारदाना पश्चिम बंगाल से आता है, वहां बनाया ही नहीं गया। इसलिए मार्च से ही बारदाना को रखवाना था। जिले में 142 अरवा राइस मिलें हैं और इनका काम मार्च- अप्रैल में लगभग खत्म हो जाता है। बारदाना तभी देना था लेकिन उसी समय से रखवा लेते तो शायद जिले में इतनी परेशानी नहीं होती। अब मिलर्स बारदाना जमा करने में देरी कर रहे हंै। जिससे किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए बारदाना नहीं मिला रहा है।

बेमेतरा, बीजापुर, बालोद जिलों में यह सुविधा शुरू
समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए बारदानों की कमी को देखते हुए किसानों के पुराने बारदानों का उपयोग खरीदी के लिए करने का निर्णय लिया है। आदेश के अनुसार बेमेतरा, बीजापुर, बालोद जिलों से धान खरीदी के लिए पुरानों बारदानों की कमी होने के कारण विकल्प के रूप में किसानों के पास उपलब्ध पुराने बारदानों का उपयोग करने का अनुरोध किया गया है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए किसानों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए केवल पुराने जूट बारदानों में ही धान खरीदी करने की अनुमति दी गई है।

कलेक्टर भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव तो मिलेगी अनुमति
किसानों के बोरे का धान खरीदी में उपयोग होने पर उसे मिलिंग के बाद किसानों को वापस किया जाएगा। किसानों के बारदाने के उपयोग करने की अनुमति प्रबंध संचालक, छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ मर्यादित द्वारा कलेक्टर से प्राप्त प्रस्ताव के आधार पर दिया जाएगा यह भी खास समितियों के लिए आवश्यकता एवं परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखकर दी जा सकेगी।

पहले दूरस्थ क्षेत्रों की समितियों का चिह्नांकन
"बारदाना की समस्या को देखते हुए पहले उन क्षेत्रों को चिह्नांकित किया जा रहा है, जहां अधिक परेशानी होने की संभावना है या फिर जो दूरस्थ क्षेत्र हैं। डभरा, जैजैपुर, मालखरौदा एरिया के समितियों को चिह्नांकित किया जा रहा है।''
-अमृत कुजूर, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें