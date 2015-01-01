पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:निगम में धान बेचने वाले किसानों को अब तक नहीं मिला बोनस

जांजगीर13 घंटे पहले
  • समितियों मेंं धान बेचने वालों को अब तक मिल चुकी है तीन किस्तें
  • आंदोलन करने की दी चेतावनी

कृषक चेतना मंच की बैठक हुई, बैठक में शासन द्वारा किसान हित में फैसला नहीं लेने पर 15 दिनों के बाद आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। किसानों का कहना है कि बीज निगम से धान के बोनस की राशि अब तक नहीं मिली है, जबकि समिति में धान बेचने वाले किसानों को 3 क़िस्त में बोनस दिया जा चुका है, एक क़िस्त बाकी है, यदि 15 दिन के भीतर बोनस नहीं दिया जाता है तो आंदोलन किया जाएगा। किसानों का यह भी कहना है कि 1 लाख 20 हजार रबी फसल के लिए नहर से पानी देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है, लेकिन अभी क्षेत्र का निर्धारण नहीं किया गया है।हफ्ते भर के भीतर इस दिशा में प्रशासन को पहल करनी चाहिए्र। किसानों को इस बात भी आपत्ति है कि किसानों को कोई एक फसल लगाने के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा कहा जा रहा है, जबकि किसानों का कहना है कि किसान को जो बेहतर लगे, वह फसल लगाने दिया जाए। अपनी सुविधा और व्यवस्था के हिसाब से किसानों रबी की फसल लगाएं तो फायदा होगा, वहीं धान भी 15 की जगह 20 क्विंटल खरीदने की मांग की गई है। मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है।

