सुविधा:किसान ट्रेन से फल और सब्जी भेज सकेंगे दूसरे राज्यों तक

जांजगीर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान रेल चांपा स्टेशन में रुकेगी, छिंदवाड़ा-हावड़ा के बीच मिलेगी इसकी सुविधा, भाड़े में मिलेगी 50 प्रतिशत की छूट

भारतीय रेलवे द्वारा किसानों की मदद करने तथा देश भर में कृषि उत्पादों की तेज ढुलाई सुनिश्चित करने के उद्देश्य से किसान रेल चलाई जा रही है। रेलवे द्वारा किसान रेल से कृषि उत्पाद देश के एक कोने से दूसरे कोने तक आसानी से व कम भाड़े में पहुंचाई जा रही है। हमारे जिले के किसान भी उत्पादित फल और सब्जी को इस रेल के माध्यम से जिले से बाहर भेज सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें अपने उत्पाद को चांपा तक ले जाना होगा, क्योंकि रेलवे ने किसान रेल का स्टापेज अप डाउन दोनों दिशाओं से चांपा जंक्शन में दिया है। किसान रेल में फल व सब्जी उत्पादकों से किराया भी 50% लिया जाएगा। दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे द्वारा 28 अक्टूबर को नागपुर मंडल के छिंदवाड़ा स्टेशन से हावड़ा स्टेशन तक 18 कोचों के संयोजन के साथ किसान स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। यह ट्रेन महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार व पश्चिम बंगाल राज्यों को जोड़ेगी। वापसी में यह गाड़ी 29 अक्टूबर को हावड़ा स्टेशन से छिंदवाड़ा स्टेशन के लिए रवाना होगी।

शेड्यूल - इन स्टेशनों में स्टापेज, चांपा में रुकेगी 10 मिनट
गाड़ी संख्या 00883 किसान रेल छिंदवाड़ा से 28 अक्टूबर को 5 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी तथा सौसर 6.25 बजे प्रस्थान 6.55 बजे, सावनेर 7.25 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 07.55 बजे, इतवारी 9 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 1बजे, गोंदिया 2:55 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 15.15 बजे, राजनांदगांव 4:35 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 4.45 बजे, दुर्ग 5:25 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 5.45 बजे, रायपुर 6:25 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 6.45 बजे, बिलासपुर 8.40 बजे पहुंचेगी और प्रस्थान 9 बजे, चांपा आगमन 10.05 बजे प्रस्थान 10.15 बजे, रायगढ़ आगमन 11.10 बजे प्रस्थान 11.30 बजे, झारसुगुड़ा दूसरे दिन आगमन 1 बजे प्रस्थान 1.20 बजे, राउरकेला आगमन 2.40 बजे प्रस्थान 3.10 बजे, चक्रधरपुर आगमन 4.30 बजे प्रस्थान 4.40 बजे, टाटानगर आगमन 5.40 बजे प्रस्थान 6.10 बजे, खड़गपुर आगमन 8.40 बजे तथा 9.10 बजे प्रस्थान कर हावड़ा 12बजे पहुंचेगी।

वापसी में भी इन्हीं स्टेशनों में रूकेगी
इसी प्रकार वापसी में हावड़ा से 29 अक्टूबर को 3 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी तथा खड़गपुर आगमन 5.30 बजे प्रस्थान 6 बजे, टाटानगर आगमन 8.30 बजे प्रस्थान 9 बजे, चक्रधरपुर आगमन 10 बजे प्रस्थान 10:10 बजे, राउरकेला आगमन 11:25 बजे प्रस्थान 11.55 बजे, झारसुगुड़ा दूसरे दिन आगमन 1.30 बजे प्रस्थान 1.50 बजे, रायगढ़ आगमन 3.20 बजे प्रस्थान 3.40 बजे, चांपा आगमन 4.40 बजे प्रस्थान 4.50 बजे, बिलासपुर आगमन 05.50 बजे प्रस्थान 06.10 बजे, रायपुर आगमन 08.00 बजे प्रस्थान 08.20 बजे, दुर्ग आगमन 09.00 बजे प्रस्थान 09.20 बजे, राजनांदगांव आगमन 09.55 बजे प्रस्थान 10.05 बजे, गोंदिया आगमन 11.20 बजे प्रस्थान 11.30 बजे, इतवारी आगमन 13.30 बजे प्रस्थान 2.30 बजे, सावनेर आगमन 1.45 बजे प्रस्थान 4 बजे, सौसर आगमन 16.30 बजे प्रस्थान 16.45 बजे तथा 18.30 बजे छिंदवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। इस गाड़ी में इन सभी स्टेशनों पर किसान व व्यापारी अपना पार्सल चढ़ा व उतार सकेंगे।

उत्पाद भेजने और जानकारी के लिए 7869964376 पर कर सकते हैं संपर्क
इस सुविधा से किसान कम लागत पर अपने उपज नए संभावित मार्केट तक भेज सकेंगे, जिससे वे आर्थिक रूप से लाभान्वित होंगे। किसान रेल के माध्यम से सब्जी व फल का परिवहन करने वाले किसान अथवा व्यापारी बिलासपुर पार्सल आफिस या मुख्य वाणिज्य निरीक्षक निशीथ कुमार पाण्डेय से मोबाइल नंबर 7869964376 पर संपर्क कर विस्तृत जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

