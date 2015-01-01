पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने किया लोकार्पण:बाराद्वार में पहली सुनवाई बंटवारे की, नायब ने निभाई तहसीलदार की भूमिका

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • 12 साल तक उप तहसील रहने के बाद मिला पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा

मुख्यमंत्री की घोषणा के बाद जिले की सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार को 11 नवंबर को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा मिल गया। काम भी पहले ही दिन से शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन बाराद्वार तहसील में बंटवारा के एक प्रकरण पर सुनवाई हुई। सारागांव तहसील में पहले दिन कोई मामला नहीं आया।
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने 31 अक्टूबर को जिला मुख्यालय में सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की प्रतिमा के अनावरण के अवसर पर जिला मुख्यालय में कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए जिले के सारागांव, बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार को तहसील बनाने की घोषणा की थी। उनकी घोषणा पर जिले के विभागीय अधिकारियों ने कार्रवाई शुरू की थी। सीएम के घोषणा के 375 दिन बाद ही जिले की ये तीनों नई तहसीलें 11 नवंबर से अस्तित्व में आ गई हैं। इन तहसीलों के अस्तित्व में आने से सारागांव के 33, बम्हनीडीह के 39 और बाराद्वार के 50 गांवों के लोगों को राजस्व संबंधी कार्यों के लिए अब दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा।
बंटवारा प्रकरण की हुई सुनवाई - बाराद्वार नई तहसील में पहले दिन प्रभारी तहसीलदार वीपी पैकरा ने तहसीलदार व कार्यपालिक दंडाधिकारी की कुर्सी संभाली। पहले दिन बंटवारा का प्रकरण आया। गतौरा निवासी युवक सनत श्रीवास का ससुराल सरहर है। वह ससुराल में रहता है। उसका परिवार के लोगों से आपसी बंटवारा का प्रकरण चल रहा है। प्रभारी तहसीलदार वीपी पैकरा ने सनत श्रीवास वर्सेस पुरुषोत्तम श्रीवास के प्रकरण की सुनवाई की।

सारागांव में पुराने नगर पंचायत भवन में लगेगा तहसील कार्यालय
नगर पंचायत सारागांव के पुराने भवन में तहसील कार्यालय का संचालन किया जाएगा। मंगलवार की शाम को इसका शुभारंभ हुअा। यहां नायब तहसीलदार जयंती देवांगन को तहसीलदार की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। शुभारंभ के समय एसडीएम एसएस राज, जयंती देवांगन और नायब तहसीलदार विजय लहरे सहित जनप्रतिनिधि भी उपस्थित थे। पहले दिन यहां सुनवाई के लिए कोई प्रकरण नहीं आया।

2008 में बाराद्वार और बम्हनीडीह को मिला था उप तहसील का दर्जा
बम्हनीडीह और बाराद्वार काे वर्ष 2008 से उप तहसील बनाया गया था। वहां नायब तहसीलदार द्वारा राजस्व संबंधी कार्यों का निपटारा किया जा रहा था। 12 साल बाद दोनों उप तहसील को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा मिलने के बाद यहां तहसीलदार की पदस्थापना होगी । इन क्षेत्रों की जनता, किसानों को राजस्व संबंधी अनेक कार्यों की सुविधा अपने गांव के नजदीक ही मिलने लगेगी इससे समय और धन की बचत होगी।

