बैठक में औपचारिकता:7 माह बाद हुई सामान्य सभा, फिर भी पेंशन सहायता राशि जैसे एजेंडों पर नहीं हुई चर्चा

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
सामान्य सभा की बैठक में उपस्थित जिला पंचायत के सदस्य।
  • गृह निर्माण मंडल के मकानों के हैंडओवर व चर्च मैदान पर सब्जी बाजार पर जताई आपत्ति

नगर पालिका परिषद के गठन के बाद सात माह में दूसरी बार सामान्य सभा की बैठक सोमवार 9 नवंबर को हुई। इतने महीनों बाद भी बैठक में हितग्राही मूलक योजना निराश्रित, वृद्धा पेंशन, घर की मुखिया की मौत के बाद दी जाने वाली परिवार सहायता राशि वितरण जैसे मुद्दे एजेंडा में रखे ही नहीं गए। इसके अलावा सत्ता पक्ष द्वारा रखे गए कई महत्वपूर्ण प्रस्ताव को भी विपक्षियों ने खारिज कर दिया और सहमति नहीं बन पाने के कारण अगली बैठक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया। नगर पालिका के गठन के बाद बजट पास करने के अलावा अन्य मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए सोमवार को नगर पालिका परिषद की सामान्य सभा की बैठक आयोजित की गई। बैठक के पूर्व ही विपक्ष के पार्षदों ने एजेंडे में शामिल कार्य पर चर्चा करने के बाद स्थगित कराने की प्लानिंग कर ली थी। चूंकि संख्या बल भी विपक्ष के पास अधिक है, इसलिए राज्य सरकार की महत्वपूर्ण योजना पौनी पसारी के निर्माण पर भी सहमति नहीं बन सकी। इस प्रस्ताव का कांग्रेस के ही पार्षद ने विरोध कर दिया।इसके अलावा कई महत्वपूर्ण प्रस्ताव पर भी स्थानीय सरकार सहमति नहीं बना सकी। जिसके कारण अगली बैठक के लिए स्थगित करना पड़ा। चूंकि अब वित्तीय वर्ष भी अंतिम चरण में है, इसलिए आनन फानन में बजट को पारित किया गया।

नहीं होगा गृह निर्माण मंडल के आवासों का हैंडओवर
हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने जिपं के सामने विभिन्न आवास बनाए हैं। इनको हैंड ओवर लेने के लिए भी एजेंडा में रखा था, पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष हितेश यादव व अन्य पार्षदों ने विरोध किया। पार्षदों ने आपत्ति की कि जब हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने नपा से अनुमति ही नहीं ली है तो फिर क्यों उसे हैंड ओवर लिया जाए।

49% एबब में प्लेसमेंट का ठेका भी स्थगित
प्लेसमेंट कर्मचारियों की सप्लाई के लिए नपा ने टेंडर किया था, जिसमें 49 प्रतिशत अधिक में टेंडर खुला है। इतने अधिक दर में टेंडर होने पर अधिकारियों ने नेगोशिएशन किया लेकिन तब 2 प्रतिशत की कमी आई। अभी भी टेंडर 47% प्रतिशत अधिक दर पर है, इसलिए यह भी पारित नहीं हो सका।

चर्च मैदान हॉकी के लिए ही रहेगा सुरक्षित
नगर पालिका द्वारा वार्ड नंबर 24 में चर्च के पास मैदान में सब्जी बाजार स्थायी रूप से लगाने की योजना बनाई गई थी। जबकि पूर्व परिषद द्वारा उस मैदान को हॉकी के लिए ही प्रस्तावित किया गया है। यह एजेेंडा भी पारित नहीं हो सका उस मैदान को हॉकी के लिए ही सुरक्षित रखने पर सहमति बनी है।

उपाध्यक्ष के लिए भी अलग चैंबर की उठी मांग
इससे पहले अध्यक्ष व उपाध्यक्ष एक ही पार्टी के होते थे तो बैठने की समस्या नहीं आती थी, लेकिन इस बार परिषद में उल्टा हो गया है। अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस से तो उपाध्यक्ष भाजपा से हैं। अध्यक्ष के लिए तो चैंबर है, लेकिन उपाध्यक्ष के लिए अलग से बैठने की व्यवस्था नहीं है। भाजपाई पार्षदों ने इसकी मांग की। हालांकि उपाध्यक्ष के लिए अलग से चैंबर पर सहमति नहीं बनी।

