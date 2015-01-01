पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनलॉक:चांपा- कोरबा रूट में अगले महीने से मिल सकती है आधा दर्जन बसों की सुविधा

जांजगीर-चांपा3 घंटे पहले
हावड़ा रूट पर चल रही अधिकांश ट्रेनों का चांपा स्टेशन में ठहराव है। यहां से कोरबा की ओर जाने वाले यात्री या तो ट्रेन बदलते हैं अथवा बसों से आना जाना करते हैं। लेकिन चांपा- कोरबा के बीच की सड़क खराब होने के कारण बसों का परिचालन बंद है। वहीं ट्रेन भी केवल लिंक एक्सप्रेस ही चल रही है। यह ट्रेन कोरबा जाने के लिए एक मात्र ट्रेन है वहीं इसी ट्रेन की वापसी शाम को होती है तो चांपा, बिलासपुर की ओर जाने का एक ही सहारा है। अभी दो बसें ही इस रूट पर चल रही हैं, एनएच द्वारा कुछ मरम्मत कराई गई है, जिसके बाद संभावना बन रही है कि दिसंबर से इस रूट में लोगों को सुविधा मिलेगी तथा आधा दर्जन बसे इस रूट पर शुरू हो सकती है। चांपा से कोरबा की ओर जाने के लिए सुबह से दोपहर तक केवल एक लिंक एक्सप्रेस का ही सहारा है। वहीं शाम को भी यही चांपा स्टेशन पहुंचती है। इस ट्रेन को छोड़ दें तो कोरबा की ओर जाने वाले यात्रियों के लिए जांजगीर और चांपा से बस की भी सुविधा नहीं है। कोराेना के कारण भी बसों का परिचालन बंद था और अब छूट मिल गई है तो यात्री भी कम निकल रहे हैं तथा चांपा से आगे मड़वारानी- बरपाली की ओर सड़कें खराब होने से बस संचालकों ने भी बसें अभी सड़क पर नहीं उतारी हैं। जिससे चांपा से कोरबा की ओर जाने या कोरबा से लौटने वाले लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है।

हसदेव स्पेशल ट्रेन भी बंद
रेलवे स्पेशल ट्रेन तो चला रही है, पर जांजगीर-चांपा जिले के स्टेशनों से होकर गुजरने वाले हसदेव एक्सप्रेस को भी बंद कर दी है। इससे रायपुर जाने वालों को परेशानी हो रही है।

अगले महीने बढ़ेंगी बस
छत्तीसगढ़ यातायात महासंघ कोरबा के जिला अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश त्रिपाठी के अनुसार यात्री कम व चांपा सड़क खराब होने से निजी बसों के परिचालन में परेशानी हो रही थी। अब सड़क मरम्मत के साथ ही चांपा रूट के लिए बढ़ाई जाएगी। बसें 1 दिसंबर से चल सकती है ।

