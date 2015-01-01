पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:चार महीने में नगर के 6 युवकों ने 20 से अधिक घायल पशुओं की बचाई जान

अकलतरा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मवेशियों की सेवा के लिए 6 लोगों ने मिलकर बनाई द फाउंडेशन काउ संस्था

नगर के 6 युवकों द्वारा द फाउंडेशन काउ संस्था का गठन किया गया है। उनके द्वारा पिछले 4 माह से सड़क में घायल आवारा पशुओं का स्वयं उपचार करने के साथ-साथ पशु चिकित्सा विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा इलाज भी कराया जा रहा है। युवकों द्वारा चार माह में 20 से अधिक आवारा पशुओं की जान बचाई जा चुकी है। द फाउंडेशन काउ के संस्थापक रजत तिवारी ने बताया कि चार माह पूर्व जांजगीर से अकलतरा वापस आते समय ग्राम तिलई में एनएच के पास सड़क किनारे बैल को घायल देखकर वे बैल को इलाज कराने के लिए नगर ले आए थे। आवारा पशुओं का दर्द देखकर युवकों द्वारा उनका इलाज कराने के लिए संगठन बनाकर अभियान प्रारंभ किया गया। नगर के मिनीमाता चौक, तरौद चौक, एनएच चौक एवं नगर के समस्त 20 वार्डों मे घायल आवारा पशुओं की सेवा एवं इलाज युवकों द्वारा किया जाता है। सामान्य स्थिति में तो वे लोग स्वयं ही इलाज कर देते हैं तथा चोट अधिक होने पर पशु चिकित्सक को बुलाकर इलाज कराया जाता है। युवकों ने बताया कि आवारा पशुओं के इलाज के लिए उनके अभियान को देखकर विधायक सौरभ सिंह द्वारा अग्रसेन नगर में आवारा पशुओं को रखने के लिए टीन शेड उपलब्ध कराया गया है। संस्था के युवक अभिषेक आहुजा एवं आशीष केडिया ने बताया कि नगर में गोठान नहीं होने से आवारा पशुओं को इलाज के बाद उनको रखने एवं चारा देने में समस्या आती है। उन्होेंने नगर पालिका परिषद द्वारा शीघ्र ही गोठान का निर्माण कराने की मांग की है। सेवा करने मे द फाउंडेशन काउ के मेहुल केडिया, हर्ष अग्रवाल एवं आयुष जैन द्वारा भी सहयोग किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें