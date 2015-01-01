पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त की मार:साल के अंतिम दो माह में 8 मुहूर्त अगले साल अप्रैल से होगा विवाह

  • 15 दिसंबर से खरमास, जनवरी में गुरु और फरवरी में शुक्र अस्त

इस वर्ष ठीक शादी के मौसम में कोरोना का कहर प्रचंड पर था, इसलिए लोगों ने या तो कम मेहमानों में शादी निपटाई या फिर अनुमति नहीं मिलने पर टाल दी। जिनकी पहले शादी तय हो चुकी है, वे तो देवउठनी एकादशी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस दिन से मुहूर्त शुरू हो रहा है, लेकिन इस साल भी मुहूर्त की कमी है। कोरोना के बाद इस साल केवल आठ मुहूर्त हैं, तीन नवंबर में और पांच दिसंबर में। इसके बाद लोगों को फिर से एक बार लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि जनवरी में गुरू ग्रह और फरवरी में शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेंंगे। इस वजह से नए साल में भी शादी का लग्न अप्रैल में ही पड़ेगा। आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी के दिन देव सो जाते हैं और फिर कार्तिक मास की एकादशी को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन जागते हैं। देव के सोने के बाद से विवाह आदि बंद हो जाते हैं। अब देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन से शादियां फिर से शुरू होती हैं। चतुर्मास भी देवउठनी एकादशी से समाप्त हो जाता है, ऐसी मान्यता है कि देवउठनी एकादशी पर श्री भगवान विष्णु जी चार महीने की निद्रा से उठते है और वापस से सृष्टि का कार्य-भार संभालते है. धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की इसी एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु ने माता तुलसी संग विवाह किया था. यही कारण है कि इस दिन तुलसी विवाह करने की भी परंपरा है हिन्दू परम्परा के अनुसार देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह करना बेहद शुभ होता है. पारिवारिक या वैवाहिक जीवन काफी सुखद व्यतीत होता है।

अगले साल अप्रैल में रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषी पं. राघवेंद्र पांडेय के अनुसार इस साल 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खर मास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। खर मास में विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 15 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। इस दौरान भी विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। फिर 15 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। इस तरह अगले साल 22 अप्रैल को पहला विवाह मुहूर्त रहेगा।

