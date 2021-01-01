पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:लोक सेवा गांरटी में आवेदन आए सबसे ज्यादा फिर भी निराकरण के मामले में प्रदेश में हमारा जांजगीर-चांपा अव्वल, दूसरे नंबर पर रायगढ़

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • राजधानी रायपुर 9 वें स्थान पर तो नारायणपुर 27 वें नंबर पर सबसे पीछे, जांजगीर-चांपा जिले में2 लाख 4 हजार 508 आवेदनों में 2 लाख 54 आवेदनों का समय पर निराकरण

लोक सेवा गारंटी के तहत पूरे प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन बटोरने और उनके निराकरण करने में जांजगीर-चांपा जिला सबसे आगे है। अब तक जिले में 2 लाख 4 हजार 508 आवेदन मिले थे। इनमें से 2 लाख 54 आवेदनों का निराकरण कर 71 प्रतिशत अंकों के साथ जिला सबसे आगे है, वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर 66 प्रतिशत आवेदनों का निराकरण कर रायगढ़ जिला दूसरे स्थान पर है। जबकि राजधानी रायपुर और न्यायाधानी बिलासपुर काफी पीछे हैं। इसकी पुष्टि जिला वार जारी ई-डिस्ट्रिक्ट डैशबोर्ड व चिप्स की ऑनलाइन रिपोर्ट से हुई है। शासन की ओर से पंजीकृत सेवाओं के निराकरण के मामले में संभाग स्तर पर भी जांजगीर-चांपा जिला सबसे आगे हैं। प्रदेश के सभी 27 जिलों में सबसे खराब स्थिति नारायणपुर जिले की है। नारायण पुर जिले में एक साल के भीतर कुल 55 सौ आवेदन ही लोक सेवा गारंटी के तहत प्राप्त हुए हैं। जिनमें से अबतक सिर्फ 35 फीसदी आवेदनों का ही निराकरण हो सका है। प्रत्येक जिले में लोक सेवा देने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों की जिम्मेदारी तय की गई है। तय समयावधि में लोगों को निश्चित सेवाओं के लिए नागरिक सेवा उपलब्ध कराने की राज्य शासन की योजना लोक सेवा गारंटी के मामले में जिला शुरुआत से ही बेहतर स्थिति में है।

38 सेवाओं से 2011 में हुई थी शुरुआत
लोक सेवा गारंटी की शुरुआत 38 सेवाओं के साथ साल 2011 में हुई थी। शुरुआत में लोगों को इसके तहत आवेदन की प्रक्रिया कठिन लग रहा था, लेकिन थोड़े समय बाद यह सबसे आसान हो गया। वर्तमान में लोक सेवा गांरटी के सेंटरों से 99 से भी ज्यादा तरह की सेवाएं स्थानी लोगों को मिल रही है। लॉकडाउन में जिले से शादी की अनुमति भी लोगों ने इसी के जरिए बिना किसी झंझट के हासिल की है।

सबसे ज्यादा आय, जाति और निवास के आवेदन
जिले में सबसे ज्यादा आवेदन आय प्रमाण पत्र के 90 हजार 424 आवेदनों का निराकरण इस वर्ष हुआ है। इसके बाद नकल बी-1 से संबंधित 33 हजार 619 आवेदन आए, वहीं निवास प्रमाण पत्र के लिए 28 हजार 415 लोगों ने आवेदन किया। इनमें पिछड़ा वर्ग से 14 हजार 512 तो एसटी और एससी वर्ग के 11 हजार 642 आवेदन मिले।

वर्तमान में जीरो पेंडेंसी: भूतड़ा
"लोक सेवा गारंटी के माध्यम से आने वाले आवेदनों के निराकरण में जांजगीर पूरे प्रदेश में 71 फीसदी अंकों के साथ सबसे आगे हैं। वर्तमान में जिले से जीरो पेंडेंसी है। एक साल में यहां सभी आवेदनों का निराकरण किया गया है, जो कि दूसरे जिलों से कहीं ज्यादा है। दस्तावेजों के अभाव में कुछ निरस्त भी हुए हैं, लेकिन ऐसे आवेदनों की संख्या कम है।''
-सचिन भूतड़ा, संयुक्त कलेक्टर जांजगीर

