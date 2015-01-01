पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर स्टिंग:1356 रुपए लगते हैं, लेकिन दलाल बिना टेस्ट लिए ही 35 से 38 सौ में बनवा देते हैं ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

जांजगीर15 घंटे पहले
ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बनाने वाला एजेंट।
  • दफ्तर के बाहर सक्रिय हैं दलाल, पैसा देकर आसानी से हो जाता है काम, आरटीओ का कोई अधिकृत एजेंट नहीं

परिवहन विभाग में लाइसेंस बनवाने सामान्य व्यक्ति को महीनों चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है, लेकिन बाहर बैठे एजेंट मोटी रकम लेकर यह काम बड़ी आसानी से करा देते हैं। इसके लिए बस लाइसेंस बनवाने वाले को मोटी रकम खर्च करनी पड़ती है। यहां बगैर ड्राइविंग टेस्ट दिए ही टू व्हीलर से लेकर फोर व्हीलर तक के लाइसेंस बनाए जाते हैं, इसके लिए 35 से 38 सौ रुपए खर्च करने पड़ते हैं। लाइसेंस बनाने का दावा करने वालों का तो यह भी दावा है कि इस काम के लिए वे क्लर्क से लेकर अफसर तक मोटी रकम पहुंचाते हैं। बुधवार को दैनिक भास्कर के रिपोर्टर ने लाइसेंस बनवाने के नाम पर स्टिंग किया। ग्राहक बनकर पहुंचे भास्कर रिपोर्टर को एजेंटों ने 35 से 38 सौ लेकर बिना ट्रायल लाइसेंस बनवाने की बात कही। बाहर बैठें एजेंटों से बातचीत की रिकार्डिंग भास्कर के पास मौजूद है। एजेंटों ने बाकायदा इसके लिए दोगुना फीस भी तय कर रखा है, टू प्लस व फोर व्हीलर के लिए 35-38 सौ रुपए और टू व्हीलर लाइसेंस के लिए 25 सौ रुपए, जो कि राज्य परिवहन विभाग के तय शुल्क से दो हजार रुपए ज्यादा है। यह पूरा खेल परिवहन विभाग के संरक्षण में चल रहा हैं, यही वजह है कि एजेंट को किसी तरह की कार्रवाई का कोई खौफ नहीं है।

सरकार सिर्फ 1356 रुपए ही लेती है
टू प्लस फोर के ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस देने के लिए सरकार सिर्फ 1356 रुपए ही लेती है। लर्निंग के दौरान 356 रुपए का चालान और एक माह के बाद परमानेंट के लिए एक हजार रुपए देना होता है। इसी तरह सिर्फ टू व्हिलर लाइसेंस के लिए 156 रुपए लर्निंग के दौरान और एक माह बाद स्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए 700 रुपए देना होता है।

भास्कर रिपोर्टर से एजेंटों ने कही अफसरों को पैसे देने की बात
आपसे पैसे नहीं लेंगे, दफ्तर में कैमरे लगे हुए हैं - खिलेंद्र जायसवाल, आरवी फोटोकॉपी
ग्राहक- लाइसेंस बन जाएगा, दस्तावेज क्या देने होंगे और कितने पैसे लगेंगे?
एजेंट- सिर्फ दसवीं की मार्कशीट और आधार कार्ड, पैसे 38 सौ लगेंगे।
ग्राहक- मुझे ट्रायल तो नहीं देना पड़ेगा ?
एजेंट- एग्जाम नहीं देना पड़ेगा आपको, हम पैसा इसीलिए तो लेते हैं।
ग्राहक- मुझे किसे पैसे देने होंगे आप बताइए मैं खुद बनवा लेता हूं?
एजेंट- बाबू और अफसर कोई आप से पैसा नहीं लेगा, दफ्तर में कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। ​​​​​​​

बाबुओं का रेट बढ़ गया है इसलिए ज्यादा पैसे लगेंगे - रवि खरे, रवि फोटोकॉपी
ग्राहक- टू-व्हीलर का लाइसेंस बनवाना है, कितने पैसे लगेंगे?
एजेंट- 25 सौ रुपए लगेंगे, दोनों बनवाइए कम में हो जाएगा।
ग्राहक- पैसे ज्यादा ले रहे हो कुछ कम कीजिए?
एजेंट- बाबुओं का रेट बढ़ गया है, पैसे ज्यादा लगेंगे।
ग्राहक- कहां कितना होगा बताइए मैं खुद से बनवाता हूं?
एजेंट- बाबू हो या अफसर आपसे कोई पैसे नहीं लेगा, हमारी सेटिंग है, हम करा देंगे।

बाबू सिस्टम से पैसा लेते हैं, आपसे नहीं लेंगे- दीपक सिंह, लर्निंग कंप्यूटर
ग्राहक- लाइसेंस के लिए क्या करना पड़ेगा?
एजेंट- लर्निंग के लिए पहले आवेदन करना होगा।
ग्राहक- और ट्रायल न दू तो?
एजेंट- हमारा आदमी जाएगा 35 सौ रुपए लगेंगे।
ग्राहक- मैं खुद से जाकर कराता हूं, कहां कितने होंगे?
एजेंट- बाबू सिस्टम से पैसे लेते हैं, आपसे नहीं होगा।

सीधी बात
यशवंत कुमार यादव, जिला परिवहन अधिकारी, जांजगीर
सवाल - लर्निंग के बाद बिना ट्रायल स्थाई ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस बन सकता हैं या नहीं?
- बिना ट्रायल स्थाई लाइसेंस बिल्कुल नहीं बन सकता हैं।
सवाल - फिर आपके एजेंट 35 से 38 सौ रुपए लेकर बिना ट्रायल लाइसेंस कैसे बनवा कर लोगों को बांट रहे हैं?
- ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है, पूरा सिस्टम अब ऑनलाइन है, लोगों को इसके तहत एप्लाई करना चाहिए।
सवाल - एजेंट रोजाना आधा दर्जन लोगों को बिना ट्रायल स्थाई लाइसेंस बांट रहे हैं?
- ऐसा है तो आप हमारे पास लेकर आइए, मैं जांच कराउंंगा।
सवाल - एजेंटों ने बाबू से लेकर अफसर तक पैसे देने की बात कही है?
- उनके बोलने से क्या होता है, जो सिस्टम है लोगों को उसी अनुरूप ही लाइसेंस बनवाना चाहिए।
सवाल - हमारे पास उनसे हुई बातचीत की पूरी रिकार्डिंग है?
- ठीक है, आप जैसा उचित समझें।

आप ऐसे कर सकते हैं ऑनलाइन आवेदन
लाइसेंस के लिए आपको एजेंट के पास जाने की जरूरत नहीं है, आप घर बैठे या फिर सुविधा केंद्र से परिवहन डॉट जीओवी डॉट इन पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर लर्निंग एग्जाम की डेट ले सकते हैं। यह परीक्षा पास करने के बाद आप चालान जमा कर लर्निंग और उसके छह माह के भीतर स्थाई लाइसेंस ट्रायल देकर पा सकते हैं।

नियम से ट्रायल देने वाले लगा रहे चक्कर
चांपा शंकर नगर निवासी संजय साहू ने भास्कर की टीम को बताया कि नियम से लाइसेंस बनवाने में कम खर्च है। इसलिए उन्होंने अपने छोटे भाई का लर्निंग से परमानेंट कार्ड के लिए दो बार ट्रायल दे चुका है, लेकिन सख्त नियम होने की वजह से दोनों बार वह फेल हो गया, अब यह काम एजेंट से कराने की बात कह रहे है। इसी तरह नियम से आने अन्य अधिकांश चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।

आरटीओ दफ्तर के बाहर एजेंटों की भीड़
दफ्तर के बाहर अधिकांश एजेंट गुमटी से लेकर मकानों में फोटो कॉपी और ऑनलाइन पंजीयन के नाम से दुकान खोल रखी है। इनकी संख्या संख्या आरटीओ दफ्तर के बाहर दर्जन भर से अधिक है। प्रत्येक दुकानों में दो से तीन व्यक्ति पूरे दिन इन्हीं कामों में व्यस्त रहता है।

