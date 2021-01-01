पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:लोगों की सेवा करने वाले कोरोना कर्मवीरों का सम्मान करना गौरव की बात : राजेश्री महंत

अकलतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुर्गा चौक तिलई में हुए कार्यक्रम में कोरोना वॉरियर्स का किया गया सम्मान

ग्राम तिलई के दुर्गा चौक में जय महाकाली संगठन द्वारा संगीत संध्या एवं कोरोना कर्मवीरों का सम्मान समारोह आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए राज्य गौसेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष राजेश्री महन्त रामसुन्दर दास ने कहा कि कोरोना कर्मवीरों का सम्मान किया जा रहा है। कोरोना वारियर के कठिन समय में चिकित्सक, पुलिस, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ क्षेत्र के सामाजिक संगठनों ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाते हुए लोगों की सेवा में तत्पर रहे। कोरोना कर्मवीरों का सम्मान करना गौरव की बात है। पूर्व विधायक चुन्नीलाल साहू ने कहा कि कोरोना के संक्रमण के दौरान अपने घरों में कैद हो गये थे, लेकिन कोरोना वारियर्स द्वारा चौबीस घंटे सेवाएं दी जा रही थी। कोेरोना वारियर्स ने जान जोखिम में डालकर अपनी सेवाएं दी गई। अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी सदस्य मंजू सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना कर्मवीरों का सम्मान करना क्षेत्र के लिए गौरव की बात है। प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रतिनिधि राघवेन्द्र कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि समिति द्वारा डाक्टरों के साथ-साथ पुलिस के जांबाज सिपाहियों का सम्मान किया जा रहा है। क्षेत्र के लोग जन सेवा का प्रेरणा लेते हुए आगे आए। कार्यक्रम को जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष चौलेश्वर चन्द्राकर, पूर्व जिला पंचायत सदस्य संदीप यादव, जनपद पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष रामगोपाल कौशिक, सरपंच ओमप्रकाश यादव ने भी संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम में शैलेन्द्र कौशिक, किशोर साव, प्रकाश श्रीवास, आशा प्रदीप खरे, जयपाल टैगोर, महाकाली संगठन अध्यक्ष, मुकेश कौशिक, छबि सिंह, संदीप, पिन्टू यादव, ललित कौशिक, दीपक उपाध्याय, योगेश कौशिक, सुनील कौशिक, शिवम कौशिक, लोकेश राठौर एवं ग्रामवासी उपस्थित थे।

इनका किया गया सम्मान
कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि राजेश्री महन्त रामसुन्दर दास द्वारा जिला चिकित्सालय में पदस्थ डॉ. अनिल जगत, थाना प्रभारी जांजगीर लखेश केंवट, शिक्षक नरेन्द्र सिंह चंदेल, पुष्पराज सिंह चंदेल, प्रमोद तिवारी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग, पुलिस विभाग एवं समाज सेवी संस्था को मोमेन्टो देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser