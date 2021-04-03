पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई नहीं:भू-माफिया सक्रिय, आवंटित जमीन पर अतिक्रमण

अकलतराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब कब्जा हटाने ब्राह्मण समाज के लोग लगा रहे कार्यालयों का चक्कर, कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर को भी दिया ज्ञापन

जिले भर में अवैध प्लाटिंग करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण अवैध कॉलोनाइजर्स के हौसले बुलंद होते जा रहे हैं। ऐसे लोग अब दूसरों को आवंटित जमीन पर भी अवैध कब्जा करने लगे हैं। ऐसा ही मामला आया है। ब्राह्मण समाज के लिए आवंटित जमीन पर जांजगीर के कॉलोनाइजर्स द्वारा अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। अब समाज के लोग इस पर अपना कब्जा करने के लिए सरकारी कार्यालयों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं। शिवरीनारायण मार्ग में महावीर राइस मिल के पास शासकीय भूमि खसरा नंबर 2139 में नगर पालिका परिषद द्वारा ब्राह्मण समाज को परशुराम भवन निर्माण कार्य के लिए 0.324 हेक्टेयर भूमि 4 जून 2018 को आवंटित की गई थी। ब्राह्मण समाज द्वारा परशुराम भगवान निर्माण कार्य के लिए स्थल में बोर्ड लगाने के साथ-साथ सामाजिक गतिविधियों का संचालन भी किया जा रहा था। भगवान परशुराम भवन निर्माण स्थल शासकीय भूमि खसरा नंबर 2139 में जांजगीर के एक भूमाफिया द्वारा कच्ची सड़क निर्माण करने के साथ साथ शासकीय भूमि में स्टोन डस्ट से पाट कर रास्ता बनाया जा रहा था। इसके विरोध में सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज अकलतरा द्वारा नगर पालिका परिषद द्वारा समाज को आवंटित भूमि पर भवन निर्माण कार्य के लिए अनुमति प्रदान करने के लिए कलेक्टर कार्यालय जाकर अपर कलेक्टर लीना कोसम एवं एस डी एम मेनका प्रधान को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के वरिष्ठ संरक्षक राजकुमार शर्मा एवं अध्यक्ष संजय दुबे ने अपर कलेक्टर एवं एसडीएम को बताया कि नगर पालिका परिषद द्वारा सन 2018 में खसरा नंबर 2139 में से 0.324 हेक्टेयर शासकीय भूमि परशुराम भवन निर्माण कार्य के लिए ब्राह्मण समाज को प्रस्ताव करके दिया गया था समाज द्वारा विगत 3 वर्षों से उक्त भूमि में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है राजस्व विभाग द्वारा भूमि का आवंटन आज तक सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के नाम से नहीं किए जाने से उक्त स्थल में भवन का निर्माण कार्य नहीं होने के साथ-साथ समाज के कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। ज्ञापन देने वालों में सर्व ब्राह्मण समाज के राकेश शुक्ला , लखन शर्मा , विनोद द्विवेदी , मनोज मिश्रा, रोहित पांडेय, शिशिर दीवान, प्रवीण दुबे, लक्ष्मी नारायण पांडेय, कपिल पांडेय, अभिषेक मिश्रा, संतोष दुबे ,गुड्डू शर्मा,,आशीष शर्मा,चंदन शर्मा , राकेश शर्मा एवं समाज के लोग बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें