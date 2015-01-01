पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेस वार्ता:कानून मंडी व्यवस्था को खत्म करने वाला: रश्मि

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • संसदीय सचिव ने आर्थिक तंगी व बारदाना की कमी के लिए केंद्र सरकार को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

प्रदेश के महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग की संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह ने बुधवार को राज्य सरकार के दो साल पूरे होने के पूर्व सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाई। उन्होंने केंद्रीय कृषि बिल को किसान विराेधी बताया। उन्होंने कहा जनघोषणा पत्र में हुए वायदों को पूरा करने के लिए सरकार कोशिश कर रही है, कुछ वादे पूरे हो चुके हैं, कुछ शेष हैं। श्रीमती सिंह ने आर्थिक तंगी की स्थिति के लिए केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जीएसटी की राशि नहीं देने तथा बारदाना की शॉर्टेज के लिए केंद्र को जिम्मेदार बताया। जिपं के सभा कक्ष में संसदीय सचिव रश्मि सिंह ने मीडिया से चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि जनघोषणा पत्र पर सरकार ने तुरंत अमल शुरू किया, किसानों के कृषि ऋण माफ किए व बिजली बिल भी हाफ कर दिया है। आदिवासियों की जमीन अधिग्रहित कर उद्योग नहीं लगाने पर जमीन वापस कराई है। सरकार किसानों को धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य के अलावा 4 किस्तों में राजीव किसान न्याय योजना में किसानों की जरूरत के समय ही राशि दे रही है। पूर्व विधायक मोतीलाल देवांगन, जिलाध्यक्ष चौलेश्वर चंद्राकर, रवि भारद्वाज, दिनेश शर्मा, इंजी. रवि पांडेय, एआईसीसी मैंबर मंजू सिंह, शशिकांता राठौर, जिपं अध्यक्ष यनिता चंद्रा, कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

केंद्रीय कानून के विकल्प में लाया कृषि कानून
श्रीमती सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों के लिए जो बिल बनाया है, उससे पहले ही सरकार ने उसके विकल्प के रूप में विशेष कानून बनाया है, जिससे किसानों को उपज का बेहतर रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। इस कानून के बनने से केंद्र के कानून को मानने के लिए बाध्य नहीं है।

सांसद से करें सवाल
प्रदेश की योजनाओं पर आर्थिक दिक्कतों के कारण अमल में आ रही दिक्कतों के संबंध में कहा कि यह सवाल तो क्षेत्र के सांसद से किया जाना चाहिए, क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जीएसटी की जो रकम प्रदेश को मिलनी चाहिए,वह राशि सरकार ने रोक दी है, जिसके कारण थोड़ी बहुत दिक्कत कहीं हो रही होगी।

