पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

महिला सशक्तीकरण:महिलाओं को काम देने थानों में बनेंगे आजीविका केंद्र

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिपं सीईओ ने बलौदा, अकलतरा एवं पामगढ़ विकासखंड के अधिकारियों की ली बैठक

गोठान से महिला स्व सहायता समूहों की आजीविका तैयार करने के लिए आजीविका संसाधन केन्द्र गौठानों में स्थापित किए जाएंगे, ताकि अधिक से अधिक लोगों को इससे रोजगार मिल सके। वर्तमान में गौठानों में गोधन न्याय योजना में वर्मी खाद तैयार की जा रही है, जिसमें स्व सहायता समूहों को रोजगार मिल रहा है। इसी तरह से गौठानों अन्य रोजगार मूलक गतिविधियां भी संचालित की जाएगी, ताकि गांव में ही बेहतर काम लोगों को मिल सके, इससे ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत बनाया जा सकेगा। यह बात मंगलवार को जिला पंचायत मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी तीर्थराज अग्रवाल ने बलौदा, अकलतरा एवं पामगढ़ विकासखंड के अधिकारियों की अलग अलग बैठक लेकर समीक्षा की। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य शासन की महत्वाकांक्षी योजना सुराजी गांव नरवा, गरूवा, घुरूवा और बाड़ी के तहत गांव में बना गौठानों का निर्माण किया गया है। वर्तमान में गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत गौठानों में ग्रामीण आजीविका स्थापित करने तथा गौठानों को विकसित करने के लिए जिले के प्रत्येक विकासखंड में 5 आदर्श गौठान का चयन किया जाना है। जिसमें ऐसे गोठान जिनमें सभी घटकों का निर्माण पूर्ण करा लिया हो, चारागाह विकास के तहत गोधन हेतु चारा उत्पादित किया गया हो, स्व सहायता समूहों के लिए आजीविका संवर्धन के कार्य लिए जा रहे हो। तथा वर्मी कम्पोस्ट खाद का उत्पादन किया जा रहा हो। उन्होंने कहा कि गोठान में वर्तमान में जितने गोबर की खरीदी की जा रही है उतनी ही मात्रा में खाद तैयार की जाए।

गोठान की नियमित रूप से करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग
उन्होंने जपं स्तरीय फील्ड अमले को गोठान का सतत निरीक्षण करने कहा। द्वितीय चरण के गौठानों को पूर्ण करने के निर्देश भी इस दौरान दिए। साथ ही उन्होंने गोठान में कार्यरत समूहों को बेहतर प्रशिक्षण देने के निर्देश भी दिए ताकि जो भी गोठान में कार्य किया जाएगा वह बेहतर हो और उससे समूह की आजीविका निर्धारित हो। गोठान में पर्याप्त मात्रा में चारा, पानी की व्यवस्था बनाए रखने कहा।

नवागढ़, बम्हनीडीह, जैजैपुर मेें आज समीक्षा
बुधवार 4 नवम्बर को नवागढ़, बम्हनीडीह, जैजैपुर मेें गोधन न्याय योजना के तहत गौठानों में ग्रामीण आजीविका स्थापित करने तथा गौठानों को विकसित करने को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक आयोजित की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें