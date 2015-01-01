पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:त्योहार में सड़कों पर बढ़ी लोगों की भीड़, बसों के चलने से मिली राहत

मुलमुला2 घंटे पहले
  • 50 प्रतिशत बसें शिवरीनारायण से पामगढ़, मुलमुला होते हुए बिलासपुर जा रहीं
  • 6 महीने बाद सड़कों पर बसें ने फिर से पकड़ी अपनी रफ्तार

देश मे कोरोना महामारी के आने से लॉकडाउन लगा और क्षेत्र में चलने वाली यात्री बसों में ब्रेक लग गई, लेकिन अब करीब 6 माह बाद सड़कों पर बसें फिर से उसी रफ्तार पर दौड़ने लगी हैं। साथ ही जिले से बाहर या जिले के अंदर यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों की भीड़ भी अब बसों पर दिखाई दे रही । अभी भी 50 प्रतिशत बसे शिवरीनारायण से पामगढ़, मुलमुला होते हुए बिलासपुर चल रही है। कम बसें चलने से यात्रियों को सड़क पर ज्यादा समय तक इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है, साथ ही बसों में इस कारण भीड़ भी हो रही है। लेट से तथा कम यात्रियों के साथ संचालकों को बस चलने पर यात्रा शुल्क बढ़ाया गया है। इसे ऐसे समझें मुलमुला से बिलासपुर की दूरी 30 किलोमीटर है। कोरोनाकाल से पहले यात्रियों से 30 से 40 रुपए तक ही किराया लिया जाता था जिसे अब बढ़ाकर 50 रुपये कर दिया गया है। जिसकी जनकारी यात्रियों को नहीं है इससे यात्रियों को परेशानी हो रही है। और विवाद भी होते रहता है।

पहले हर 15 मिनट पर अब आधे घंटे में मिलती है बस
मुलमुला से जशपुर , रायगढ़, कोरबा बालको के लिए बसें अलग अलग समय के साथ चला करती थी। अभी केवल जशपुर के लिए रात में एक बस है, जो जांजगीर से होकर गुजरती है। जिससे परेशानी होती है। वहीं पूर्व में संचालित बलौदा कोरबा बालको क्षेत्र की बस अभी तक शुरू नही हो पाई है। पहले मुलमुला पामगढ़ शिवरीनारायण से बिलासपुर जाने या बिलासपुर से गिधौरी सारंगढ़ जाने हर 10 मिनट बाद एक बस रुका करती थी जो अभी आधे से एक घन्टे के अंतराल पर है।

