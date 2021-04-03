पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच:25 हजार उपभोक्ताओं की मीटर जांच में 5 हजार 783 मीटर मिले घरों के भीतर

  • चांपा और जांजगीर में आरएपीडीआरएपी के तहत अधोसंरचना का काम पूरा

जांजगीर और चांपा जोन में बिजली विभाग ने पूरे 25 हजार 504 कनेक्शनों की जांच कराई थी। इस जांच में उन्हें सिर्फ 60 फीसदी मीटर ही नियम के तहत सही पाए गए। शेष मीटर या तो गलत जगहों पर लगे हुए या फिर खराब मिले। इंजीनियरों को 5 हजार 783 मीटर घर के भीतर मिले। 2 हजार 293 खराब और 816 मैकेनिकल मीटर मिले। जिसके चलते नियमित रीडिंग और बिलिंग नहीं होने से हर महीने करोड़ों रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। विद्युत वितरण व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए आरएपीडीआरएपी योजना अंतर्गत करोड़ों रुपए की नई लाइनें बिछाई गई। इलेवन केवी सब स्टेशन बने और पुराने सब स्टेशनों में अतिरिक्त पावर ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए गए, लेकिन इन कार्यों के बाद नुकसान कितना कम हुआ यह जानने अब बोर्ड ने अधीक्षण अभियंता और कार्यपालन अभियंता को डेपुटेशन में जांजगीर भेजा है। दोनों अफसरों को 31 मार्च तक इसकी गणना करनी है। पहले चरण में अफसरों ने उपभोक्ताओं का सर्वे कर टैगिंग का काम पूरा कर लिया है। अब फीडर और ट्रांसफार्मर वाइज नुकसान की गणना कर रहे हैं। 31 मार्च तक यह काम पूरा कर वे अपनी रिपोर्ट चीफ इंजीनियर को देंगे।

12 हजार 662 उपभोक्ताओं का ऑनलाइन टैगिंग पूरा
उपभोक्ताओं की ऑनलाइन टैगिंग का काम पूरा हो चुका है। बोर्ड से आए इंजीनियरों की निगरानी में चांपा जोन में सब स्टेशन से निकले 12 फीडर पर 230 ट्रांसफार्मर और उन पर कुल 12 हजार 662 उपभोक्ताओं को ऑनलाइन टैग किया गया है। वहीं जांजगीर जोन में कुल 20 फीडरों पर 304 ट्रांसफार्मर पर कुल 12794 उपभोक्ताओं की टैगिंग का काम पूरा हो चुका है।

चांपा जोन में सबसे ज्यादा रीडिंग में मिला अंतर
सर्वे में इंजीनियरों को सबसे ज्यादा रीडिंग की हेराफेरी चांपा जोन में अंतर पाई गई है। इसकी गणना अभी जारी है, जोन के इंजीनियरों ने बताया कि सबसे ज्यादा अंतर सदर बाजार, सोनार पारा, बीएल होम समेत अन्य रिहायशी इलाकों में है। फिलहाल अभी रीडिंगों की गणना जारी है। जैसे ही गणना पूरी होगी होगी इसकी रिपोर्ट अफसरों को देंगे।

