पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:जिले का ही धान नहीं उठा रहे मिलर्स, 1 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम, 21 मिलर्स को नोटिस

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रायगढ़ के 4 लाख व बिलासपुर से 3 लाख क्विंटल भी उठाने हैं जिले के मिलर्स को

पिछले साल खरीदे गए धान को संग्रहण केंद्रों में रखा गया है, स्थिति यह है बीच में हुई लगातार बारिश के कारण धान का सही रख रखाव नहीं होने के कारण धान सड़ गया है। उठाव नहीं होने के कारण लगभग 1 लाख क्विंटल धान संग्रहण केंद्रों में जाम है। कस्टम मिलिंग के लिए धान नहीं उठाने वाले मिलर्स को प्रशासन ने नोटिस दिया है, वहीं मिलर्स का दावा है कि धान सड़ने के कारण चावल नहीं बनता इसलिए उठाव करना कठिन है। जिले में पिछले साल बड़ी मात्रा में धान खरीदा गया था। खरीदी केंद्रों से उठाकर धान को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए संग्रहण केंद्रों में रखा गया है। इन संग्रहण केंद्रों में भी धान की रखवाली ठीक से नहीं की गई है। जिसके कारण धान भीग गए और सड़ गए हैं। अभी भी जिले के संग्रहण केंद्रों में एक लाख क्विंटल धान रखा हुआ है। जिसकी कस्टम मिलिंग कराई जानी है। राइस मिलर्स पर प्रशासनिक व खाद्य अधिकारियों द्वारा लगातार धान का उठाव करने के लिए राइस मिलर्स पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है, लेकिन मिलर्स धान उठाने में नुकसान होने की आशंका के कारण धान का उठाव नहीं कर रहे हैं।

धान का निराकरण नहीं होने से तीन जिलाें में बड़ी मात्रा में धान जाम
जिले के मिलर्स को जांजगीर-चांपा जिले के संग्रहण केंद्रों के अलावा पड़ोसी जिला रायगढ़ व बिलासपुर से भी धान उठाने की जिम्मेदारी दे दी गई है। धान का निराकरण नहीं होने के कारण इन जिलाें में बड़ी मात्रा में धान जाम है। रायगढ़ से 4 और बिलासपुर से 3 लाख क्विंटल धान का उठाव करने का दबाव जिले के राइस मिलर्स पर है, क्योंकि इन दोनों जिलों में धान का निराकरण नहीं हो पाया है।

मिलर्स ने बैठक कर जताई नाराजगी
प्रमुख सचिव द्वारा धान का निराकरण के निर्देश के बाद से लगातार जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मिलर्स को उठाव के लिए कहा जा रहा है। प्रशासन द्वारा कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है। कार्रवाई से परेशान राइस मिलर्स एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों की गुरुवार को बैठक की गई। जिसमें सरकारी कार्रवाई पर नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए यह प्रस्ताव रखा गया कि 50 प्रतिशत छूट मिले तो व्यवस्था बनाई जा सकती है।

40 हजार क्विंटल का डीओ ऑटो रिक्वेस्ट से कटा
तीन दिन पहले जिले में लगभग एक लाख 40 हजार क्विंटल धान संग्रहण केंद्रों में थे। चूंकि धान के लिए पहले राइस मिलर्स रिक्वेस्ट करते हैं, उनके रिक्वेस्ट के बाद ही डिलवरी ऑर्डर कटता है, इन दिनों मिलर्स धान ले ही नहीं रहे हैं, इसलिए तीन दिन पहले ऑटो रिक्वेस्ट कर के 40 हजार क्विंटल धान का डीओ काटा गया है, जिसके कारण अब जिले में बचे धान की मात्रा लगभग एक लाख क्विंटल दिख रहा है।

21 मिलर्स को नोटिस
"जिले के अलावा रायगढ़ व बिलासपुर का धान भी मिलर्स को उठाना है, लेकिन धान का उठाव नहीं हो रहा है, जिसके कारण संग्रहण केंद्र में धान पड़ा है। ऐसे 21 राइस मिलर्स को नोटिस दी गई है, कार्रवाई भी की जाएगी।''
-अमृत कुजूर, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी, जांजगीर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें