पुलिस की अनोखी कार्रवाई:जांजगीर में बदमाशों ने दो लीटर पेट्रोल भराने के बाद रुपए नहीं दिए; पुलिस ने पकड़कर लुटेरा बता दिया

जांजगीर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छत्तीसगढ़ की जांजगीर पुलिस ने सोमवार देर रात चार बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से एक देशी पिस्टल और दो चाकू बरामद हुआ। पुलिस का दावा है कि पकड़े गए आरोपी वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए आए थे।
  • सक्ती थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, पुलिस ने 4 आरोपी गिरफ्तार किए गए, दो फरार
  • पुलिस बोली- वारदात करने से पहले ही पकड़े गए, चाकू, देशी पिस्टल जब्त

छत्तीसगढ़ की जांजगीर पुलिस ने सोमवार देर रात चार बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के पास से एक देशी पिस्टल और दो चाकू बरामद हुआ। पुलिस का दावा है कि पकड़े गए आरोपी वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए आए थे। बाइक में दो लीटर पेट्रोल भरवाने के बाद उन्होंने रुपए नहीं दिए। इसलिए उन्हें लूट के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मामला सक्ति थाना क्षेत्र का है।

लूट के पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने एक देशी पिस्टल, दो चाकू और कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। बतौली के बरगीडीह जंगल में आरोपी लाल प्यारे से 55000 रुपए में एक पिस्टल, 4 जिंदा कारतूस खरीदे थे।
लूट के पकड़े गए आरोपियों से पुलिस ने एक देशी पिस्टल, दो चाकू और कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। बतौली के बरगीडीह जंगल में आरोपी लाल प्यारे से 55000 रुपए में एक पिस्टल, 4 जिंदा कारतूस खरीदे थे।

पुलिस ने बताया कि बारद्वार रोड पर विष्णु पेट्रोल पंप है। सोमवार देर रात दो लोग वहां पहुंचे और जबरदस्ती बाइक में पेट्रोल डालने लगे। कर्मचारियों ने मना किया तो आरोपियों ने पिस्टल और चाकू निकाल लिया। सूचना मिलने पर थाना प्रभारी रविंद्र अनंत मौके पर पहुंचे और दोनों आरोपियों मालखरौदा निवासी अजय गबेल व सक्ती निवासी संदीप प्रधान को पकड़ लिया।

70 हजार में खरीदी थी पिस्टल और कारतूस
पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपी अजय गवेल ने बताया कि ग्राम चिखलरौंदा निवासी गेंद सिंह गवेल ने 70 हजार में पिस्टल दिलाने की बात कही थी। रुपए का इंतजाम कर अमृत साहू, संदीप प्रधान, गेंदसिंह, ठाकुर गवेल के साथ अजय ने सकरी गांव से भुनेश्वार गबेल की स्कार्पियो बुक कराई और बतौली के बरगीडीह जंगल में लाल प्यारे से 55000 रुपए में एक पिस्टल, 4 जिंदा कारतूस खरीदे।

पुलिस बोली- लूट के लिए लहरा रहे थे पिस्टल और चाकू
पुलिस ने अजय और संदीप की निशानदेही पर मालखरौदा निवासी अमृत साहू, चिखरौंदा निवासी गेंद सिंह गवेल को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनके पास से स्कार्पियो, रेसिंग बाइक और दो कारतूस बरामद हुए हैं। वहीं ठाकुर गबेल और लाल प्यारे फरार हैं। एसडीओपी शोभराज अग्रवाल ने बताया कि संदीप और अजय पिस्टल और चाकू लहरा रहे थे। पेट्रोल भराने के बाद रुपए नहीं दिए। लूट कर सकते थे।

