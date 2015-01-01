पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हौसला बढ़ा:बिहान बाजार में पहुंचे विधायक चंदेल, बोले- समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा तैयार सामान खरीदें

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली में जगमगाने गोबर और मिट़्टी से बने दीए, अगरबत्ती और सामान खरीद रहे लोग
  • महिलाओं का किया उत्साहवर्धन

जिले के कचहरी चौक में राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण आजीविका मिशन एवं दीनदयाल अंत्योदय राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में तीन दिवसीय हस्त निर्मित उत्पादों का विक्रय एवं प्रदर्शन केन्द्र बिहान बाजार में गुरुवार को धनतेरस की रात को जांजगीर विधायक नारायण चंदेल ने पहुंचकर समूह की महिलाओं द्वारा बनाये उत्पाद की सराहना करते हुए उत्साहवर्धन किया।
विधायक श्री चंदेल ने महिलाओ द्वारा बनाये गए रंगबिरंगे दीये, अगरबत्ती, गोबर के छेने, बाती, फिनायल अन्य सामान की तारीफ की खरीदा भी। उन्होंने कहा कि महिलाओं के सशक्त होने से समाज और देश भी सशक्त होगा। बिहान बाजार कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार के निर्देश एवं जिला पंचायत मुख्य कार्यपालन अधिकारी तीर्थराज अग्रवाल के मार्गदर्शन में लगाया गया है। बिहान बाजार में जिला पंचायत के उपाध्यक्ष राघवेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह , कृषि स्थायी समिति के सभापति राजकुमार साहू कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक एमआर तिग्गा भी पहुंचे और खरीदारी की।
आज भी लगा रहेगा बाजार- बिहान बाजार दिवाली के दिन भी कचहरी चौक में लगा रहेगा। इस दिन शाम को इस बाजार का समापन होगा।

इन समूहों ने लगाया है स्टॉल
बिहान बाजार में नवागढ़ ब्लाक अन्तर्गत ग्राम पंचायत खोखरा से बिहान के सागर स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा डिटर्जेंट पाउडर,अगरबत्ती, दिया फिनायल, प्रगतिशील सरस्वती समूह पेंड्री के द्वारा कोसा का साड़ी, जय मा मौली दाई स्व सहायता समूह नवापारा द्वारा साड़ी, छत्तीसगढ़ महिला मछुवारा समिति गौद द्वारा फिनायल निर्माण ,बलौदा ब्लाक अन्तर्गत ग्राम पंचायत जाटा के आश्रित ग्राम बहेराडीह के जय गंगा स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा डिटर्जेंट पाउडर फिनायल, जय भवानी स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा अगरबत्ती और गंगे मैय्या स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा आचार, ट्रायको दर्मा युक्त वर्मी कम्पोस्ट, नीम फूल की बड़ी, स्वतंत्रता स्व सहायता समूह जर्वे च द्वारा एलईडी बल्ब का स्टॉल लगाया गया है।

