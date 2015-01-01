पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:मम्मी की इच्छा थी मैं जज बनूं, आज वो खुश होंगी

जांजगीरएक घंटा पहले
  • परीक्षा में पहले ही प्रयास में चयनित होने वाले सिविल जज शाश्वत की जुबानी उनकी सफलता की कहानी...

शाश्वत दुबे | मेरी मम्मी सविता दुबे लेक्चरर थीं। मेरे पिता जी हेमंत दुबे नगरीय निकाय में इंजीनियर हैं। मैंने सातवीं तक की पढ़ाई सेंट जेवियर स्कूल अकलतरा से की। जब मैंने बीए एलएलबी ऑनर्स की डिग्री हासिल की, तब मेरी मम्मी की इच्छा थी कि मैं जज बनूं और लोगों के साथ न्याय करूं। मैंने उनकी इच्छा के अनुसार सिविल जज की परीक्षा के लिए तैयारी शुरू की। आज मैंने वो परीक्षा पास कर ली है, पर इस खुशी के पल को साझा करने के लिए मेरी मम्मी नहीं है। इस समय मैं उत्साहित भी हूं और बड़ी कमी भी महसूस कर रहा हूं। सपना पूरा होने के समय में वे मेरे साथ नहीं हैं। मेरे साथ उनका भी सपना पूरा हुआ, इस बात की खुशी तो है, वो जहां भी होंगी, खुश हो रहीं होंगी। आठवीं की पढ़ाई मैंने जांजगीर से की। अब वह स्कूल बंद हो गया है। इसके बाद आगे की पढ़ाई करने के लिए मैं बिलासपुर आ गया। यहां डीपीएस से बारहवीं तक की पढ़ाई की। 2011 में बारहवीं की परीक्षा पास करने के बाद एक साल ड्रॉप करके 2012 में मैंने क्लेट का एक्जाम दिया था। परीक्षा में मुझे 749 वीं ऑल इंडिया रैंक मिली थी। मेरा चयन हिदायतुल्ला नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी में हुआ। पांच साल का कोर्स होता है। वर्ष 2017 में मैंने बीए एललबी ऑनर्स की पढ़ाई पूरी की। इसके बाद मुझे मंत्रालय के विधि विधायी कार्य विभाग में नौकरी भी मिल गई। मेरी मां सविता दुबे जांजगीर के शासकीय हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल नंबर 2 में लेक्चरर थीं। वे चाहतीं थी मैं जज बनूं, उन्होंने मुझे इसके लिए प्रेरित किया तो 2018 से इसकी तैयारी शुरू की।

पढ़ाई के दौरान ही मम्मी छोड़ गईं लेकिन उनका सपना पूरा करना था
मैं जिस समय सिविल जज की परीक्षा के लिए तैयारी कर रहा था उसी दौरान मेरी मम्मी हम सबको छोड़कर चलीं गईं। उनके जाने से डिस्टर्ब तो हुआ पर उनका सपना पूरा करना था, इसलिए खुद भी हौसला बरकरार रखा और पापा का सपोर्ट मिला तो विपरीत परिस्थिति में भी हौसला बना रहा। इसी का परिणाम है कि आज बड़ी परीक्षा पास कर ली है। मम्मी के स्कूल में बुलाकर सम्मान किया गया। हर बार मैं मम्मी के साथ ही जाता था। इस बार अकेले गया तो उनकी कमी महसूस हुई।

छग में पहला प्रयास, मप्र में भी दिया है इंटरव्यू
मप्र मेंं पहले सिविल जज के लिए भर्ती की प्रक्रिया हुई तो वहां भी एक्जाम दिया था। वहां भी इंटरव्यू हो चुका है, किंतु अभी रिजल्ट नहीं आया है। छग में भी परीक्षा दिलाई थी, यहां परिणाम पहले आ गया। यहां भी पहला ही प्रयास था।

