कोरोना का हिसाब गड़बड़:राज्य और जिले के एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में आधे से अधिक का अंतर

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • 28 अक्टूबर तक जिले के रिकॉर्ड में 2499 एक्टिव, जबकि राज्य में 1209

टेस्ट के बाद पॉजिटिव आने पर कोविड मरीज कहां जा रहे हैं? वे होम आइसोलेशन में है या अस्पताल में इसका सही रिकॉर्ड नहीं है। राज्य कंट्रोल एंड कमांड सेंटर रायपुर और जिला स्तर से जारी हाेने वाले रोजाना की जानकारी में भारी अंतर है। स्टेट लेबल से बुधवार तक जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1209 बताई गई है, जबकि सीएमएचओ दफ्तर से दी गई जानकारी में यही संख्या स्टेट से दी गई जानकारी से दोगुनी यानि 2499 बताई गई है। इसी प्रकार स्टेट से बुधवार को जिले में 202 पॉजिटिव पाए जाने की जानकारी दी गई है। जबकि जिले से 186 नए केस मिलने की जानकारी दी गई है। जैसे-जैसे जिले में कोरोना के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है, उनके आंकड़ों पर भी संक्रमण हो रहा है। आंकड़े कम ज्यादा हो रहे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति एक दिन की नहीं है। रोज ही ऐसा हो रहा है कि राज्य द्वारा दी गई जानकारी और जिला से मिली जानकारी में भारी अंतर है, इसे स्थानीय स्तर पर डेटा अपडेशन को वजह बताया जा रहा है। पर आंकड़ों में इतना अंतर चिंता का विषय है। जिला और राज्य के डेटा में एक्टिव मरीज से लेकर होम आइसोलेशन, डिस्चार्ज मरीजों की जानकारी हर स्तर पर अंतर है।

मरीजों के रिकॉर्ड में नहीं बरत रहे हैं गंभीरता
बुधवार को भी जिले में मिले मरीजों की संख्या में स्टेट और जिला के डेटा में भारी अंतर है। सीएमएचओ से रात 8 बजे के बाद दी गई जानकारी में बताया है कि बुधवार को 186 नए मरीज मिले। जबकि स्टेट की जानकारी में 202 मरीज पाए गए जिले में। चूंकि रात को टेस्ट बंद हो जा रहा है तो फिर यह अंतर क्यों हो रहा है। सीएमएचओ से मिली जानकारी में चौकाने वाला तथ्य यह है कि 186 मरीजों में से 65 मरीजों ने होम आइसोलेशन का चयन किया इन्हीं में से 22 को जिला के काेविड केयर सेंटर्स में भर्ती किया गया। बचे 99 मरीज कहां गए इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।

कोरोना पर यह हुआ

  • 83366 - लोगों की जांच हुई अबतक
  • 21836 - आरटीपीसीआर
  • 3709 - ट्रू-नेट टेस्ट
  • 4616 - आरडी किट से
  • 5839 - बिना लक्षण के और होम आइसोलेशन में
  • 4788 - कोविड सेंटर में

होम आइसोलेशन का नहीं हो रहा पालन
दरअसल होम आइसोलेशन की छूट को लोगों ने हल्के में ले लिया है। यही वजह है कि उनकी मॉनिटरिंग नहीं हो पा रही है। टेस्ट कराने के बाद लोग अपने घर चले जा रहे है, उनके घरों में स्टीकर भी नहीं चस्पा किया जा रहा है। घरों में पानी, टॉयलेट की व्यवस्था नहीं होने के बाद भी रह रहे हैं और बाहर भी निकल रहे हैं। इसलिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

