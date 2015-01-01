पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों को नुकसान का डर:जरूरत दो करोड़ वारदाने की, मिले सिर्फ 65 लाख

जांजगीर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीदी केंद्रों में सॉफ्टवेयर की समस्या, कहीं दो दिनों से नहीं कटा टोकन तो कहीं फटे-पुराने वारदानेे में हो रही खरीदी

जिले में खरीदी के लिए दो करोड़ वारदाने की जरूरत है, लेकिन सरकार से केवल 65 लाख वारदाने ही मिले हैं। सरकार ने मिलर्स को वारदाना देने के लिए कहा है। मिलर्स ने दिया भी है, लेकिन उनके दिए वारदाने खरीदी प्रभारियों के लिए समस्या बन गए हैं। ऐसे में फटे वारदानों में धान खरीदी हो रही है। प्रभारी ऐसे फटे वारदानों की सिलाई के लिए अपने खर्च पर लेबर लगा रहे है, तो किसान फटे वारदानों में पैरा लगाकर धान भरने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। जाहिर है ऐसे वारदानों में खरीदी से समिति में शॉर्टेज की संभावना रहेगी ही, वहीं वारदाना नहीं होने से जल्दी ही समितियों में धान खरीदी बंद भी हो सकती है, तो कुछ स्थानों पर साफ्टवेयर में समस्या के कारण धान खरीदी व टोकन बंटना बंद है। खरीदी केंद्रों में 10 दिनों बाद भी सॉफ्टवेयर की समस्या का समाधान नहीं निकाला जा सका है। गुरुवार को दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने जिले के खरीदी केंद्रों की ग्राउंड रिपेार्ट की। सिस्टम खराब होने की समस्या से खोखरा में दो दिनों से किसानों को टोकन ही जारी नहीं किए है, तो पेंड्री में कटे-फटे वारदानों में किसान तौल कराने से मना कर दिया है। एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी की शुरुआत हुई। बीते 10 दिनों में जिले के पंजीकृत किसानों से कुल 9 लाख 82 हजार 866 क्विंटल धान बेचा है।

पेंड्री में वारदानों की कमी बारकोड प्रिंट की समस्या
पेंड्री में वारदानों की कमी है। केंद्र में सिर्फ 11 हजार वारदाने है। खरीदी केंद्र के ऑपरेटर देवेंद्र कुमार साव ने बताया कि उठाव के वक्त बारकोड प्रिंट की समस्या होने से गुरुवार को वे सिस्टम में साफ्टवेयर डलवाने गए थे, लेकिन वह भी काम नहीं आया। अब ऑनलाइन सोसायटी मॉड्यूल के जरिए बारकोड प्रिंट कर रहे हैं। इस केंद्र मेें 1365 किसान पंजीकृत है।

खोखरा में सिस्टम खराब 2 दिन नहीं कटा टोकन
खोखरा खरीदी के केंद्र में किसानों को टोकन नहीं मिला है। खरीदी प्रभारी सुनील पांडे सिस्टम संबंधी खराबी को कारण बता रहे हैं। केंद्र में 1551 किसान पंजीकृत है। इनका रकबा 1498 हेक्टेयर है। बीते साल की तुलना में 1.48 प्रतिशत घटा है। 188 किसानों से 56 सौ 86 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हुई है। 14 हजार वारदानों की खपत यहां हुई है।

वारदानों की आपूर्ति नहीं हो पा रही सही
जरूरत - मिले
दो करोड़ वारदाने की - 65 लाख
33 लाख 50 हजार पीडीएस से - 21 लाख
40 लाख प्लास्टिक बोरी मिलने थे - 4 लाख 50 हजार
एक करोड़ 10 लाख वारदाने मिलरों से लेने हैं - 25 लाख

फटे वारदानाें की सिलाई के लिए लगाया वर्कर
पामगढ़ के अंतर्गत आने वाले कोसला के धन खरीदी केंद्र में 1 लाख 60 हजार कट्‌टी धान की खरीदी की जानी है। यानि इतने वारदाना की जरूरत पड़ेगी, लेकिन यहां पीडीएस के 9000 वारदाने हैं तो मिलर्स ने 2 हजार वारदाने दिए हैं, वहीं 10 हजार नए वारदाने मिले हैं। 9 हजार वारदाने गुरुवार की शाम को और पहुंचे इस प्रकार 48 हजार वारदाने यहां हैं। यहां गुरुवार की दोपहर तक 40 हजार कट्‌टी धान की खरीदी हो चुकी थी, यानि केंद्र में मात्र 8000 वारदाने हैं जबकि 14 हजार किसानों की आवक दर्ज की जा चुकी है।

सॉफ्टवेयर संबंधी समस्याएं अभी भी है
"ज्यादातर समितियों में सॉफ्टवेयर की समस्या अभी भी बनी हुई है, इसके लिए शासन स्तर पर काम किया जा रहा है। कुछ समितियों के लोग आज भी आए थे। वारदाने की समस्या है। जनवरी तक पूरे वारदाने मिल जाएंगे। उठाव में हम अभी आगे हैं, जितनी खरीदी हुई है, उससे ज्यादा हमारे पास डीओ रिक्वेस्ट, करीब 2 लाख 17 हजार क्विंटल का उठाव मिलर कर चुके हैं। वारदाने खराब तो हैं, इसकी रिपेयरिंग कराने के लिए मिलर्स को भी कहा गया है खरीदी प्रभारी भी सिलाई करा सकते हैं।''
-सुनील सिंह राजपूत, डीएमओ जांजगीर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें