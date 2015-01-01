पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेटलतीफी:834 करोड़ रुपए का एनएच 2018 तक होना था पूरा, 2020 के आखिर में भी ट्रांसमिशन लाइन की शिफ्टिंग व आरओबी का काम अधूरा

जांजगीर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग के अफसर अकलतरा आरओबी दिसंबर, पीथमपुर ब्रिज जून 21 तक पूरा करने का कर रहे हैं दावा

बिलासपुर से रेंगालपाली तक 148 किमी की एनएच-49 का काम 2018 तक पूरा हो जाना था, पर साल 2020 बीतने के अंतिम महीनों में भी जांजगीर जिले से होकर गुजरने वाली एनएच के निर्माण का 19 प्रतिशत काम बाकी है। इसमें ट्रांसमिशन लाइन की शिफ्टिंग व हसदेव नदी पर पर बन रहा अधूरा पुल शामिल है। सरकेली आरओबी का कुछ काम जमीन विवाद की वजह से अधूरा है। एनएच का निर्माण कब तक पूरा होगा इसका कोई स्पष्ट जवाब विभाग के अफसरों के पास नहीं है। रायगढ़ में ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर, डूमरपाली समेत तीन जगहों पर ट्रांसमिशन लाइन खड़ी है। इसे हटाने में नवंबर 2021 तो जांजगीर चांपा जिले में हसदेव नदी पर 36.5 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बन रहे ब्रिज का काम पूरा करने में जून 2021 तक का समय लगेगा। मौके पर मौजूद रामकी कंस्ट्रक्शन के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर रंजीत सिंह ने बताया कि ब्रिज का काम उन्होंने 80 प्रतिशत पूरा कर लिया है। 21 पिलर में से 7 पर ढलाई का काम हो चुका है। बीच के हिस्से में पानी का बहाव तेज होने के कारण वे रास्ता तैयार करने में अधिक समय लग रहा है। पुल पर 13 और गर्डर रखकर ढलाई की जानी बाकी है, जिसके लिए वे पानी में अब पथरीला रास्ता तैयार कर पिलर पर गर्डर की लांचिंग की तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

रेंगालपाली तक तीन पार्ट में दो ठेकेदारों को काम

  • पार्ट-1 बिलासपुर से बनारी तक 33 किमी तक लागत 273 करोड़ रुपए
  • काम 98% एजेंसी अग्रवाल इंफ्रा प्रा.लि.
  • पार्ट-2 बनारी से मसनिया कला 55 किमी तक लागत 263 करोड़ रुपए
  • काम 81% एजेंसी रामकी कंस्ट्रक्शन
  • पार्ट-3 मसनिया कला से रेंगालपाली 60 किमी, लागत 298 करोड़ रुपए
  • काम 94% एजेंसी रामकी कंस्ट्रक्शन

खामियाजा भुगत रहे लोग... शहर से होकर गुजर रहे भारी वाहन इसलिए धूल
एनएच शुरू नहीं होने के कारण रूट की अधिकांश भारी वाहन जांजगीर चांपा के बीच से होकर गुजर रहा है। इससे अधिकांश खराब सड़कें पूरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है। जांजगीर बीटीआई चौक से लेकर चांपा रेलवे स्टेशन के बीच लोगों का धूल से सांस लेना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। एनएच बनने के बाद इस सड़क से गुजरने वाली 70 प्रतिशत वाहन एनएच पर डायवर्ट हो जाएंगी। इसके बाद ही लोग राहत की सांस ले सकेंगे।
निर्माण नहीं हो पाया पूरा.. अफसर फिर से एक्सटेंशन लेने की तैयारी में
यह काम 2018 मार्च तक काम पूरा नहीं होने पर एनएच के अफसरों ने इसके लिए केंद्र से दो साल का एक्सटेंशन मांगा था। केंद्र ने मार्च 2020 तक अतिरिक्त दो साल का समय विभाग को दिया, लेकिन अब भी यह काम अधूरा है। ऐसे में विभाग मार्च से पहले फिर एक्सटेंशन की मांग को लेकर केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

इन 4 कारणों से पूरे प्रोजेक्ट में हुई देरी दो साल की देरी
1. जमीन का विवाद- पूरे प्रोजेक्ट में आरओबी, समेत सड़क के बीच आने वाले आधा दर्जन निजी जमीन का विवाद कोर्ट में लंबित है। इसमें मुख्य रूप से सकरेली, खोखरा, सुआडेरा, अफरीद में काम अभी भी शेष है।
2. ट्रांसमिशन लाइन- 148 किमी इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट में 13 जगहों पर ट्रांसमिशन लाइन निर्माण में बाधा बन रही थी। इनकी शिफ्टिंग प्रोजेक्ट शुरू होने से पहले ही शुरू हो गई थी, लेकिन जटिल प्रक्रिया और नई जगह नहीं मिलने की वजह से देरी हो रही है।
3. क्लोजिंग वॉल- प्रोजेक्ट के पहले पार्ट में अकलतरा के मुरलीडीह में लाफार्ज और केएसके की रेल लाइन के ऊपर बनाई गई आरओबी की क्लोजिंग वॉल की मरम्मत में डेढ़ साल लग गए।
4. नदी का तेज बहाव- दूसरे पार्ट में पीथमपुर के नजदीक हसदेव नदी पर पुल का निर्माण तीन साल पहले ही शुरू हुआ था, लेकिन नदी का बहाव तेज होने के कारण 16 महीने काम पूरी तरह प्रभावित रहा।

सीधी बात
वाइके सोनकर, ईई एनएच बिलासपुर डिवीजन
सवाल - दो साल का एक्सटेंशन मिला, फिर विभाग क्यों समय पर काम पूरा नहीं करा सका?
- सकरेली, हसदेव ब्रिज, ट्रांसमिशन लाइन की वजह से प्रोजेक्ट में देरी हो रही है?
सवाल - मार्च में यह एक्सटेंशन खत्म हो रहा है और अब तक ट्रांसमिशन लाइन तक नहीं हटा सका विभाग?
-इस बीच 13 ट्रांसमिशन लाइन थे, अभी भी कुछ की शिफ्टिंग शेष है, प्रोजेक्ट के लिए और एक्सटेंशन लेना होगा।
सवाल - जमीन विवाद और 20 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा काम शेष है, इसमें और कितना समय लगेगा?
- जमीन विवाद कोर्ट में लंबित है, कब तक पूरा होगा हम कैसे बता सकते है, ट्रांसमिशन लाइन शिफ्टिंग में नंवबर 2021 तक का समय लगेगा।
सवाल - जांजगीर चांपा से होकर गुजरने वाली हैवी ट्रैफिक कबतक एनएच पर डायवर्ट होंगी
- हाइवे का काम लगभग पूरा है, अकलतरा आरओबी दिसंबर और हसदेव नदी का ब्रिज जून में तैयार होते ही ट्रैफिक शुरू करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें