मतभेद:नहीं बनी सहमति, 14 सदस्यों के लिए उपाध्यक्ष सहित 19 दावेदार

जांजगीर2 घंटे पहले
  • राघवेंद्र, राजकुमार, गगन, धरम, विद्या, कविता, साक्षी, टिक्कू, दिलेश्वर, सुष्मिता, लखन, हरिप्रिया बन सकते हैं सदस्य

जिला योजना समिति के सदस्य बनने के लिए जिला पंचायत सदस्यों के बीच सहमति नहीं बन पाई। पहले 23 सदस्यों ने नामांकन दाखिल किया था। उसके बाद भी सहमति बनाने के लिए आपस में बैठकें व चर्चा हुई, लेकिन सहमति नहीं बन पाई पर अब चुनाव तय हो गया है। 14 सदस्यों के लिए 19 लोगों के बीच मुकाबला होगा। शनिवार 7 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। जिस जिला योजना समिति की बैठक पिछले सात साल में एक बार हुई है, उस समिति के सदस्य बनने के लिए जिला पंचायत सदस्यों में भारी मारामारी है। जिला पंचायत के 25 सदस्याें में वैसे तो किसी भी पार्टी के एकतरफा सदस्य नहीं है, जिसके बल पर यह दावा किया जा सके कि वे अपने दल के लोगों को जिता सकेंगे, लेकिन शुरू से ही यहां समन्वय व सामंजस्य का खेल हुआ है। इसका प्रभाव जिलापंचायत के विभिन्न समितियों के सभापति के चुनाव के समय भी दिखा है। इन समितियों में भी सभी दलों के सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए हैं। जिला योजना समिति के 14 सदस्यों के लिए 23 सदस्यों ने नामांकन भरा था। बाद में चार सदस्य गणेश राम साहू, शिवकुमारी, जयाकांता राठौर और निर्मल सिन्हा ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। इनके नामांकन वापस लेने पर 19 सदस्य मैदान में रह गए हैं। इन 19 सदस्यों में से उपाध्यक्ष राघवेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, गगन जयपुरिया, धरमलाल, विद्या सिदार, कविता पटेल, साक्षी बंजारे, टिक्कू गबेल, हरिप्रिया गबेल, दिलेश्वर साहू, सुष्मिता सिंह, लखन साहू का चुनाव जितना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है।

दो सदस्यों के लिए दो-दो कांग्रेसी व भाजपाई दावेदार
नगरीय निकायों से भी दो सदस्य चुने जाएंगे। इनमें एक नगर पालिका और एक नगर पंचायत से होगा। नगर पालिका के एक सदस्य के लिए कांग्रेस के विवेक सिंह सिसोदिया और भाजपा से संतोष जब्बल दावेदार हैं तो नगर पंचायत के एक सदस्य के लिए कांग्रेस के कृष्ण कुमार भट्‌ट तो भाजपा की ओर से दीपक ठाकुर दावेदार हैं। वहीं अड़भार नगर पंचायत के कृष्ण कुमार साहू ने भी नामांकन भरा है। कृष्ण कुमार साहू कांग्रेस के बागी हैं। उन्होंने नपं चुनाव में कांग्रेस से टिकट मांगी थी, लेकिन टिकट नहीं मिलने पर निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़े थे। संख्या बल के अनुसार कांग्रेस के दोनों सदस्याें के जीतने की संभावना अधिक है।

एक ग्रुप सभापतियों के विरोध में खड़ा
जिपं में नामांकन के बाद हुई सदस्यों की बैठक में सहमति बनाने की कोशिश की गई, पर कुछ अड़े थे कि जो सदस्य पहले की किसी पद पर यानि उपाध्यक्ष व विभिन्न समितियों के सभापति हैं, उन्हें जिला योजना समिति में न लिया जाए। बल्कि वे लोग जो किसी समिति में सभापति नहीं हैं, उन्हें इस समिति में मौका मिलना चाहिए। पर इस प्रस्ताव पर सहमति नहीं बनी। सभापतियों को जिला योजना समिति में रखने के विरोध में खड़े सदस्यों ने अलग से बैठक की और यह तय किया कि वोटिंग की स्थिति में उन लोगों को वोट न करें जो समितियों के सभापति हैं। अब यह तो चुनाव के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि इस प्रस्ताव पर कितने लोग सहमत हुए व वोटिंग की।

चारों नपा के सदस्य सुबह 8 बजे से करेंगे मतदान

  • नगरीय सदस्यों के निर्वाचन के लिए 3 समूहों में विभक्त किया है। प्रथम समूह में नपा परिषद नैला-जांजगीर, चांपा, अकलतरा और सक्ती के पार्षद एक सदस्य के निर्वाचन हेतु सुबह 8 से 10 बजे तक मतदान कर सकेंगे।
  • नपं बलौदा, नवागढ़, राहौद, खरौद व नया बाराद्वार के पार्षद नपं समूह में से चुने जाने वाले एक सदस्य के लिए 11 बजे से दोपहर 1.30 बजे तक मतदान करेंगे।
  • अंतिम समूह में 2 बजे से दोपहर बाद 4ः30 बजे तक नगर पंचायत डभरा, चंद्रपुर, जैजैपुर, अड़भार एवं शिवरीनारायण नगर पंचायत समूह के पार्षद मतदान करेंगे।

यहां होगा मतदान

  • नगरीय सदस्यों का निर्वाचन पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज जांजगीर में
  • ग्रामीण सदस्यों का निर्वाचन हेतु मतदान जिपं के सभाकक्ष में प्रातः 10 बजे से दोपहर 1.30 बजे तक।
