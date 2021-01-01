पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बकाया भुगतान नहीं, अब संपत्ति कुर्क करेगा विभाग

जांजगीर
  • 2013 के बाद 400 वाहनों पर ढाई करोड़ रुपए टैक्स बकाया, वसूल करने अंतिम नोटिस देगा परिवहन विभाग

लंबे समय से वाहनों पर बकाया राजस्व का भुगतान नहीं करने वाले वाहन मालिकों पर राज्य अपर परिवहन आयुक्त द्वारा सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश है। जिला परिवहन अधिकारी को बकाया राजस्व के संबंध में अंतिम नोटिस जारी करने को कहा गया है, इसके बावजूद यदि वाहन मालिक बकाया राशि जमा नहीं करते तो उन्हें डिफाल्टर घोषित कर सीधे संपत्ती कुर्क करने को कहा है। बस, ट्रक समेत कई ऐसे वाहन हैं जो टैक्स के दायरे में आते हैं, लेकिन उन्होंने सालों से टैक्स परिवहन विभाग जमा नहीं किए हैं। इसके अलावा बेधड़क वाहनों को दौड़ा रहे हैं। जिला परिवहन विभाग की अनुसार 2013 के बाद करीब साढ़े 4 सौ से ज्यादा ऐसे वाहन हैं जिन पर ढाई करोड़ रुपए बकाया है। हालांकि पहले उन्हें बकाया जमा करने का आदेश दिया जा चुका है। पर इस आदेश का उन पर कोई असर नहीं हुआ। जिसकी वजह से जिला बकाया राजस्व की वसूली में पिछड़ता चला गया। यही वजह है कि अब ऐसे बकायादारों के खिलाफ राज्य परिवहन आयुक्त द्वारा सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। पुराने बकायादारों की सूची बनाएगा विभाग- मुख्यालय से आए इस आदेश के बाद जिला परिवहन विभाग पुराने बकायादारों की सूची बना रहा है। इन सभी को जल्द ही अंतिम नोटिस भी जारी करने की बात कही जा रही है। इसके लिए परिवहन निरीक्षक व उप निरीक्षकों के साथ एक टीम भी गठित की जा रही है। इस टीम को तहसीलवार वसूली करने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है।

छह में सिर्फ 50 ने ही किया भुगतान
छह माह पहले भी कोविड के दौरान बकायादारों को परिवहन विभाग द्वारा नोटिस जारी किया गया था। इस नोटिस के बाद सिर्फ 50 लोगों ने ही बकाया राजस्व का भुगतान किया है। अभी भी जिले में 400 से ज्यादा पुराने बकायादार है। विभाग इन सभी के खिलाफ अब नोटिस के बाद डिफाल्टर करने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

2013 के पूर्व के वाहनों पर बकाया माफ
"साल 2013 के पूर्व के सभी पुराने वाहनों पर शुल्क माफ किया जा चुका है। इसके बाद के वाहनों पर बकाया वसूल किया जाना है। इन सभी बकायादारों को 26 जनवरी के बाद अंतिम नोटिस भेजा जाएगा। राशि जमा नहीं की तो उन्हें डिफाल्टर घोषित किया जाएगा।''
-यशवंत यादव, डीटीओ जांजगीर

