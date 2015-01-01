पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:क्रेडा की योजनाओं में नियमों का पालन नहीं

जांजगीर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर नाराज, लिखी,अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश

अक्षय ऊर्जा आधारित योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन अधिकारी स्वयं नहीं करें बल्कि इसका क्रियान्वयन शासन द्वारा अधिकृत नोडल एजेंसी क्रेडा के माध्यम से कराएं। उक्त निर्देश कलेक्टर यशवंत कुमार ने विभागीय अधिकारियों को दिए है। उन्होंने पत्र में लिखा है कि कुछ विभागों के अधिकारियों द्वारा अक्षय ऊर्जा स्रोत आधारित योजनाओं के कार्य स्वयं निविदा आमंत्रित कर कराए जा रहे हैं, ऐसा करना शासन के आदेश का स्पष्ट उल्लंघन है। जिला स्तरीय विभागीय अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य में गैर पारंपरिक ऊर्जा स्रोत आधारित योजनाओं को प्रोत्साहित करने तथा इनसे संबंधित योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन हेतु राज्य शासन द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य अक्षय ऊर्जा विकास अभिकरण (क्रेडा) का गठन किया गया है। भारत सरकार के नवीन एवं नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा मंत्रालय द्वारा अक्षय ऊर्जा आधारित योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन हेतु क्रेडा को राज्य नोडल एजेंसी नियुक्त किया गया है। बेकार हो सकते हैं ऐसे कार्य, इससे छवि खराब होती है क्रेडा की - कलेक्टर ने अपने पत्र में लिखा है कि कार्यों की गुणवत्ता, एकरूपता, संचालन, रखरखाव इत्यादि के मापदंड का पालन नहीं करने के कारण भविष्य में इन संयंत्रों का अकार्यशील होना स्वाभाविक है। अक्षय ऊर्जा आधारित योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन हेतु क्रेडा को उत्तरदायी ठहराया जाता है, जिससे क्रेडा की छवि धूमिल होती है।

काम में अधिकारियों ने ऐसे की है लापरवाही
कलेक्टर ने लिखा है कि कुछ विभागों द्वारा सौर संयंत्रों की स्थापना स्वयं के स्तर पर कराया गया है एवं निरीक्षण प्रतिवेदन क्रेडा को प्रस्तुत करने हेतु कहा गया है। जबकि कार्य क्रेडा के सुपरविजन में नहीं कराया गया है। कलेक्टर ने कहा है कि कार्य की गुणवत्ता उचित मापदंड अनुसार नहीं पाए जाने की दशा में इन संयंत्रों के अकार्यशील एवं संचालन,संधारण हेतु क्रेडा का उत्तर दायित्व नहीं होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें